Will Luna's confidence be her downfall in The Bold and the Beautiful?

As far as villainous plots go, Luna seems to have everything lined up pretty well in The Bold and the Beautiful. She’s killed two people, framed her mother and kidnapped Steffy for getting too close to the truth. But will Luna’s overconfidence be her downfall?

It’s a classic theme in movies: the villain, thinking he or she got away with their crime, reveals how and why they did what they did just in time for the hero to swoop in and foil their plans.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) has been delivering an award-worthy performance as the good girl gone bad. Luna’s appeal as a villain is that she was so sweet in the beginning that it’s a total shock to see how far she’s turned.

She thinks she’s going to get away with her plan because Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is her only loose end, and instead of drugging her he’s content to leave her to die when the apartment building is demolished. Luna already went to the police to confess that her mother admitted to the murders, presumably locking up Poppy’s (Romy Park) conviction. Now all she has to do is sit back and work on making Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) love her and they’ll live happily ever after.

But Luna’s confidence is her undoing.

She’s not thinking things all the way through. Her confession to the police will be public knowledge, which would cause people to ask questions as to why she never said anything sooner. She thinks Steffy will die when the building is demolished, but she’s not thinking about how buildings are meticulously inspected prior to demolition. She’s spending too much time with Bill, as RJ (Joshua Hoffman) told his father. Instead of turning to her boyfriend, she’s turning to Bill for support. Even though they shared this trauma together, you’d think Luna would want her boyfriend by her side.

Her behavior has now caught the attention of Finn (Tanner Novlan), who is not only concerned about his missing wife, but he has been worried about his cousin since his aunt’s arrest. As a doctor, he understands how trauma can impact a person’s behavior; in the August 30 episode he sees Luna at the Spencer Estate and he catches Luna asking Bill to go for a swim, and he’s immediately caught off guard by Luna’s behavior.

Knowing that Bill and Liam (Scott Clifton) may have been the last people to see Steffy before she disappeared, Finn suddenly realizes that Luna could have been there, too. When he expresses concern for Steffy, Luna immediately says that she’s probably fine. Her response was a little too quick and way too upbeat given the severity of the situation, which plants another red flag in Finn’s brain.

Luna thinks she has all of the angles covered, but she’s not thinking about how the people around her perceive her. Her odd behavior since her mother’s arrest has caught the attention of RJ, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) through RJ and Li (Naomi Matsuda) through Finn.

Hubris is about to be Luna’s downfall