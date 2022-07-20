Will there be a Virgin River season 5 on Netflix?

After the highly-anticipated Virgin River season 4 dropped on Netflix, fans are already wanting to know if the hit romantic drama will return for season 5.

If you’re unfamiliar, Virgin River is based on Robyn Carr’s best-selling romance novels of the same name.

The series follows Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse practitioner who packs her bags and leaves Los Angeles behind for a fresh start in the titular sleepy town where she unexpectedly falls in love with Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).

Despite the idyllic exterior, Virgin River still manages to pack in plenty of small-scale drama that surrounds the ordinary people who reside in the picture-perfect town.

Now, after fans have binge-watched season 4, we’re here to tell you if there will be a season 5 of the popular series…

Will there be a season 5 of Virgin River?

Due to the sheer popularity of the series and that fact that it has attracted a huge global audience, fans will be delighted to know that Netflix not only decided to renew the series for season 4, but also for season 5.

The news was announced on Virgin River’s official Instagram account, where they posted a video of Jack seemingly about to propose to Mel.

However, he drops some other bombshell news and asks her if she would be interested in doing season 4.

Mel then turns around and says: “Yes! I do! I’ve been meaning to ask you, do you want to do a season five?”

So, rest assured that Virgin River will stay firmly in our lives for another two years (and hopefully more to come!).

Filming is currently underway for the latest season after it was delayed, so hopefully we get to see our favorite couple return to our screens around the summer of 2023.

All 12 episodes of Virgin River are available to watch on Netflix now.