The MTV Movie & TV Awards are a big Hollywood party and this year’s awards will be twice the size and twice the fun. MTV announced in May that the 2022 event will combine the MTV Movie & TV Awards with the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, creating one big celebration of movies, television and reality TV.

The show has always been popular for its eclectic categories like Best Kiss and Best Villain, as well as new categories like Best Song and Here for the Hookup. It's also known for surprise appearances and memorable performances that have everyone talking. Needless to say, the MTV Movie & TV Awards have always been must-watch television. Now that the awards shows have been combined, it’ll be twice the fun.

Here’s what you need to know about the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022.

When is the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022?

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 are taking place at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 5, at 8 pm ET. The night kicks off with the MTV Movie & TV Awards at 8 pm ET/PT and will be followed by the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted awards at 10 pm ET/PT.

How to watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

In addition to airing on MTV, the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 will also air on several networks in the Paramount family including VH1, MTV2, Comedy Central and BET. The awards show will also air internationally on MTV.

If you're a traditional US cable subscriber you'll be able to watch the MTV Movies & TV Awards on these channels. In addition, live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

The ceremony will also be available to stream on Paramount Plus . In order to watch, you must be a Paramount Plus subscriber.

Who is hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022?

Thanks to the combined format there will be two hosts. Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical) will host the MTV Movie & TV Awards portion of the night and Tayshia Adams (The Bachelorette) will host the Unscripted portion, which immediately follows the first half of the ceremony.

This will be Hudgens’ second foray as a host; she previously hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special in 2020.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: MTV/Paramount Plus ) Image 1 of 1

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 presenters and performers

Let’s face it, awards shows aren’t just about the nominees. The presenters and performers are also a big reason to watch and the MTV Movie & TV Awards will play host to a whole galaxy of Hollywood and reality stars who will be in attendance to present the awards.

On the scripted side, some of the notable presenters (opens in new tab) include Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Awkwafina (Ocean’s Eight), Pablo Schreiber (Halo) and Rebel Wilson (Senior Year). Riley Keough, Elvis Presley’s granddaughter and star of 2020’s hit Zola, will also be on hand to present an award ahead of the release of Baz Luhrmann’s highly anticipated movie Elvis.

Nicole Ritchie, Kathy Hilton and Kristin Cavallari will be on hand to present awards for the Unscripted show, along with cast members from several Bravo franchises.

Snoop Dogg and DJ D-Nice are scheduled to perform.

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 nominees

It’s always fun to take a look at the nominees, pick a few out and cheer for them throughout the night.

This year, Jack Black will be the recipient of the prestigious Comedic Genius Award during the scripted ceremony and reality star Bethenny Frankel will receive (opens in new tab) the Reality Royalty Award in honor of her reality TV career and philanthropic endeavors.

Let’s take a look at some of this year’s unique categories and all of the nominees. Head to MTV for a complete list of categories and nominees (opens in new tab).

MOVIE & TV AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Best Movie

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

Best Show

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

Best Kiss

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike, Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount, Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake, Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoe Kravitz, The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Here for the Hookup

Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

Best Performance in a Movie

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson, The Batman

Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

Timothee Chalamet, Dune

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance in a Show

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Zendaya, Euphoria

MOVIE & TV AWARDS: UNSCRIPTED NOMINATIONS

Best Reality Star

Chris "CT" Tamburello, The Challenge

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House

Teresa Giuduce, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Competition Series

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

Best Host

Charlamagne Tha God, Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek, Ridiculousness

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race