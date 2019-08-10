Can I watch CuriosityStream on my Xbox?

Best answer: Yes. You can find the CuriosityStream app through your Xbox One app store.

X marks the spot

The Xbox One is a powerful machine. It can do everything from playing the most advanced video games to acting as your very own multimedia hub streaming your favorite music and movies. The Xbox's ability to be a centralized entertainment device is one of the many reasons, so many people love the Xbox. One of those entertainment options is the documentary powerhouse CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream offers 2500+ shows covering a wide gamut of subjects. You can learn about a potential future of 2045 through Michio Kaku's Next World. Perhaps study the past through the series Deep Time History. Whatever it is that you might be curious about, you can bet that you will find a fantastic video for it on CuriosityStream. If you want to watch on your Xbox One, here's how you do it.

How to watch CuriosityStream on Xbox One

Getting CuriosityStream onto your Xbox One is a simple process that we'll help you through so you can start a new favorite series in no time. So, let's turn on that TV and power up your Xbox.

Make sure you are signed in to your account on your Xbox One. Scroll to the right at the top and select Store . Move down until you select the Browse Apps tile. Scroll to and select Search Apps . You guessed it, type in CuriosityStream and select the app. Highlight the Get button and select. After it finishes downloading and installing, open the App . Sign in to your CuriosityStream account or set one up . Find your newest binge-worthy show and start watching .

Now you are ready to uncover the mysteries hidden under the aftermath of a volcanic eruption through Pompeii Rising or track down The Woodstock Bus with CuriosityStream and your Xbox One.