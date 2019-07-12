Can you get 4K HDR video on Hulu?

Best answer: Yes. Hulu has resurrected some of its original content in 4K, but only on select devices.

Why would you want 4K HDR shows and movies?

If you've bought a TV in the last few years, odds are likely that it's a 4K TV. That means it supports a resolution of either 4096x2160 pixels or 3840x2160 pixels per inch. That's four times as many pixels as 1080p, meaning your movies and shows look sharper than 1080p footage does.

HDR is a separate standard that often gets pushed alongside 4K, and it's a big step up on its own. Standard panels can produce up to 16 million different colors — a lot to be sure. But HDR panels ramp this up to 1.06 billion colors, meaning much higher contrast and more life-like images. The main HDR standard to know about is HDR10, since it's sort of the baseline for HDR content and displays.

What do you need for 4K and HDR?

If you're in the market for a new TV, getting 4K and HDR is cheaper than ever. The other thing you need is some 4K content. 4K UHD Blu Rays are great if you prefer physical media, but streaming services like Netflix and Amazon are full of high-res shows and movies as well. 4K gaming is cheaper and easier than ever with the Xbox One X, and if you can't find your favorite movie on Netflix or Amazon, digital stores like iTunes, Google Play, and the Microsoft Store sell UHD movies.

Can you get 4K HDR content on Hulu?

Yes, you can! But with limits. While 4K resolution has returned to Hulu, it's currently limited to select titles, and to just a few pieces of hardware. And you need all the pieces of the puzzle.

First is the content. If the show you're watching isn't being streamed in 4K, all the 4K hardware in the world can't fix that. (OK, there's upscaling, but that's not really what we're talking about here.) As of the time of this writing, the only content Hulu is serving up in 4K resolution is its own original content, like The Handmaid's Tale , Catch-22 and Harlots . It wouldn't surprise us to see third-party content added at some point, but it also makes sense that Hulu is prioritizing its own stuff first.

What devices does Hulu support 4K on?

This list is short, but distinguished.

Currently Hulu is offering up 4K resolution on just two devices. The first is Apple TV 4K, which has long been considered by us to be the best streaming box you can buy. In addition to 4K resolution, it also handles the Dolby Vision and HDR 10 standards, so things will look just as good as they possibly can.

Also supported by Hulu for 4K resolution is Google's Chromecast Ultra.

Alternative services to consider

If Hulu just isn't your thing but you absolutely want 4K HDR content, there are other ways to get it. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video both offer 4K HDR content, with both even supporting Dolby Vision on certain compatible displays. Note that with Netflix, you'll need to pay extra for the four-device plan, even if you never use more than one screen.

And if all else fails, buying movies outright isn't a bad option. Google Play, iTunes, the Microsoft Store, and Amazon Video all support buying movies in 4K, and most new releases are coming out as UHD Blu-Rays. It's still rare for TV shows to be released as UHD Blu-Rays, but some shows like Westworld are available in the higher resolution. So while you can get 4K content in places other that Hulu, you may not be able to get the same content that you're looking for.