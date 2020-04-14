Can you play music offline with TIdal?

Source: Andrew Myrick / CordCutters (Image credit: Andrew Myrick / CordCutters)

Best answer: Yes, you can play music offline with TIDAL after you have enabled Offline Mode and downloaded the content directly to your device.

Sometimes streaming isn't the answer

From time-to-time, you come across a situation where you don't want to deal with streaming music. It doesn't matter if you're driving through the mountains with no cell service, or just want to have music available on your tablet. TIDAL's addition of its Offline Mode makes it easy to download music, videos, and more to listen to your favorite media.

In fact, you can even download podcasts or entire playlists for offline consumption. Then, you can head into the app even if you don't have access to a network connection and keep listening.

What limitations are there for Offline Mode?

There aren't many limitations to what you can download via the TIDAL app on your devices. However, the potential issues come in if you have a handful of devices at your disposal.

With Offline Mode, you can use up to five different smartphones or tablets at the same time. Plus, you will be able to use one device in the standard "online" mode. An example of this is listening to music on the computer while using five other devices on the account offline.

Can you adjust the download quality?

Since the biggest benefit of TIDAL over the likes of Spotify or Apple Music is audio quality, you can adjust the quality of your downloads. With downloading music, you are provided with either "Normal" or "High" quality, while Video has a few different options. If you want to download videos for offline playback, you have the following choices:

Audio Only

Normal

High

HD

The most significant benefit to this is the fact that you can download the audio for a music video that doesn't have a regular soundtrack just yet. Or maybe you want to listen to some commentary for a new album that just dropped and don't want to be "stuck" watching the video all the time.

How to download content to use in Offline Mode

Open the TIDAL app. Tap My Collection in the bottom toolbar. Locate the songs or playlists you wish to download. Tap the three dots to the right of the title. Scroll down and click Download .

How to enable offline mode on your device

Open the TIDAL app. Tap My Collection in the bottom toolbar. Tap the Settings gear icon in the top right-hand corner. Toggle Offline Mode to the On position.