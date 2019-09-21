Can you watch Apple TV+ on a Vizio TV?

Best answer: If you own certain Vizio TVs then you're in luck and will be able to watch Apple TV+ right from your couch. If you're looking for a new TV, the Vizio M Series Quantum is the best for quality and your budget.

Certain Vizio TVs will be able to stream Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will be bringing a new streaming platform to the fore. However, unlike Netflix, Hulu, or any of the other competitors, this service will only be available to specific devices. If you don't have an iPad, iPhone, Macbook, or Apple TV, there are a few more options. Several different Smart TVs, including specific Vizio models, will be able to watch.

Vizio TVs will be able to watch using AirPlay 2. It will need to be a 2016 or newer model of the D-, E-, M-, and P-Series televisions, along with the P Series Quantum models.

Which Vizio TVs are compatible?

Vizio D-Series (2018)

Vizio E-Series (2016, 2017 & 2018 UHD models)

Vizio M-Series (2016, 2017 & 2018)

Vizio M-Series Quantum (2019)

Vizio P-Series (2016, 2017 & 2018)

Vizio P-Series Quantum (2018 & 2019)

Vizio P-Series Quantum X (2019)

Vizio V-Series (2019)

What is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is Apple's take on a streaming service for movies and television. Unlike other options on the market, Apple is opting for a different route. Instead of hundreds of hours of shows, or movies that you grew up watching, Apple TV+ will deliver a slate of new shows sure to quickly become favorites. They'll cover a variety of different genres, and each option will be exclusive to this new streaming service.

Each month Apple TV+ will be providing new original content for you to feast your eyes on. Along with these exclusive shows there will never be ads to distract you, the service will support up to six members, and you'll even be able to download your favorite episodes.

There is a huge amount of talent that has signed on to work with Apple on this new endeavour. Actors include talent like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Anniston, and Jason Mamoa. There are also some big names behind the scenes with Steven Spielberg, M. Night Shyamalan, and even Oprah. There will even be new muppets content, Snoopy, and plenty more. Apple is putting a lot of time and talent into the programming that will be appearing on their service.

How much will Apple TV+ cost?

Apple TV+ will cost $5 per month after a 7-day free trial. However, Apple is throwing in a free year's subscription if you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, or Apple TV.

When is Apple TV+ available?

Apple TV+ will be launching on November 1, 2019.

