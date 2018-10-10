Can you watch The Weather Channel on AT&T TV Now?
The Weather Channels is on surprisingly few streaming services.
Best answer: Yes, The Weather Channel is available on all of AT&T TV's plans.
AT&T TV Now (and its terrestrial iterations) is one of the few services that carries The Weather Channel
Getting rid of cable or satellite TV means making a few compromises about which channels are available. And one of the major channels you'll need to think about is The Weather Channel. As it stands today, The Weather Channels is only available on three streaming services — AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, and frndly TV.
AT&T TV Now carries The Weather Channel on all of its streaming packages. (Save for its Spanish-language package.) So you'll be able to watch The Weather Channel on AT&T TV Now whether you have its $40-a-month plan, or its $75-a-month plan.
