Is Cocoro available on Vizio TVs?

Best answer: Yes, you can watch all that Cocoro has to offer on your Vizio TV. With tons of great kids shows, this free app will keep them happy and busy for hours.

Cuddle on up

Cocoro is a perfect way to bring family-friendly shows right to your living room, especially since it's available on your Vizio TV. With fun and unique shows available such as Pororo and Star Paws and well-known shows like Hello Kitty and the Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, there's enough available for everyone. The app also has shows like Teatime with Tayla and Zumbers to get your kids singing and interacting. It's a great way to keep the family happy and entertained for quite some time.

Cocoro is an excellent choice for families, seeing as the app is completely free. With tons of variety when it comes to shows, there is something on it for everyone to love and enjoy. The free version does have ads, but you can always pay a little extra to remove those ads if you'd like. However you decide to watch Cocoro, you'll surely love all it has to offer.

Getting it on your TV

If you're thinking about adding the app to your library, it may be a little intimidating to go forward and download it. However, Vizio has been able to make it simple and easy to get it right on your TV. Here are just a few little steps to ensure that you get it added as easy as possible.

Click the large V button on your remote. Select Widgets on your TV. Search for Cocoro . Select Install App . Sign in to your Cocoro profile .

Once you're all signed in, you will be able to start playing any shows your heart may desire. Whether you're looking for famous shows like Kung Fu Panda or any show that allows you to do fun activities like Doodleboo, there is something on this app for every family member. You will be able to find a show for all of your family members to take in, and even to distract them if needed.

