Does the Amazon Fire TV Stick have YouTube?

Source: Cord Cutters (Image credit: Cord Cutters)

Best answer: Yes! There is a brand new official YouTube app available in the Amazon Fire TV app store for download that allows users access to their favorite creator-made content.

Stream away: Fire TV Stick 4K ($50)

The App Is Back Again

YouTube took a hiatus from Amazon for most of the last couple of years, as publisher Google removed the previously available YouTube app from all Fire TV devices in January of 2018. However, late 2019 saw the app finally return to Amazon, saving users from having to go through the same complex set of instructions and workarounds whenever they want to watch any of the site's millions of videos. Now Fire TV users have full access to all the features and endless streaming content from the world's largest video-social-media service.

Where To Find It

Unlike the previous instructions that had users repeat the same process every time they wanted to watch anything hosted by YouTube, the return of the official app means users will only have to set it up once, with hassle-free enjoyment ever-after.

Turn on your Fire TV Stick and wait for it to load the main screen . Select the search function/magnifying glass in the upper left side of the screen . Enter YouTube and select search. Select the YouTube app and click install . Return to the home screen, select YouTube from there and enjoy!

It really is as simple as that! No-fuss, no tricks, just countless hours of YouTube at your fingertips, with new content uploaded every hour of every day for your viewing pleasure. Happy streaming!