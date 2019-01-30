Best answer: Yes, Hulu works on PlayStation 4, which runs the latest Hulu app with the newest features and Add-ons available. However, it does not currently support Hulu with Live TV.

Hulu can adapt to the needs of lots of different Cord Cutters. If you need a low-priced option with a huge catalog of the most popular TV shows and movies, Hulu has it. If instead, you want a live TV streaming service, with the biggest channels in live sports, news and entertainment, Hulu has that too. If you even want a way to manage a la carte access to premium channels like Showtime and HBO on one bill, Hulu also has you covered.

Beyond this variety of features, a streaming service needs broad device support. You want to be able to watch all these shows, movies, and live streams on your favorite device. A streaming service can go from perfect to ruled-out if it doesn't work with the device they use.

Sony's PlayStation 4 is the reigning sales champ among game consoles. While it's a gaming dream machine, owners have wanted more from this powerful device that is also taking a prime HDMI spot on their main TV. This has led to streaming apps coming to the platform, starting with Sony's own PlayStation Vue service. Is there room for competition? Does Hulu work on PlayStation 4?

Yes, Hulu is works on PlayStation 4. Well, with one big feature left out.

Hulu's Latest app, which runs on the PlayStation 4, has a design that matches the new Hulu webpage look and feel. The Latest app supports all of the latest features, including

However, on PlayStation 4 there is no Live TV or DVR support. We don't have an official reason why it's missing. Multichannel News reports that "Hulu said it's open to working with Sony to make Hulu's live service available on PlayStation consoles". It appears to be less of a technical issue than a business decision, but without confirmation, we can't say for certain.

You can still watch Hulu's on-demand catalog in a quality app on your PlayStation, so it's still worth it to give Hulu a try. We are big fans of free trials as a way to test all the streaming things. It is a great way to find the best services for your needs, and Hulu has a seven day free trial. Then binge out on the best they have to offer from Bob's Burgers to Vikings!

Hulu on-demand starts at $6 per month for those wanting a big catalog. Hulu with Live TV is $45 per month for fans of live sports, news and more.



