Is Filmrise available on Vizio TVs?

Best answer: Yes, Filmrise is available on any Vizio TV. Watch some great films or classic TV shows with just a simple click of a button.

Free TV? Yes, please

It's great news to hear that Filmrise is available on your Vizio TV as it gives you a great way to watch TV and movies for free. With tons of options from older shows like The Greatest American Hero and movies like The Illusionist, there are so many choices. It even has reality shows like Man Vs. Wild or Forensic Files, if you're looking to dig deep into some true life programming.

Although there are commercials when watching shows and movies, it's still a great option for a free app. Not to mention, they also have tons of classic shows and movies like Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction or Point Blank. Even if you don't love everything the app offers, you know you didn't have to waste money on it since it is free.

How to get it on your TV

If you decide you want to get the app, you might be wondering how you're going to get it on your TV. It may sound like a hard task, but Vizio has made it simple for you to be able to add it to your home screen. Here's a little step-by-step guide to getting this up and running so you can start streaming.

Click the large V button on your remote. Click Widgets on your TV. Search for Filmrise . Select Install App .

Once the app is installed, you'll be able to start streaming shows and movies instantly. With this particular service, you don't need a profile to start accessing your shows and movies. You just select what you want to watch, and the show will start up for your entertainment. It's simple to use, and easy to access, so start streaming some great movies.

