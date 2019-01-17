One of the better features of Hulu is the ability to manage Premium add-ons with just one account. This means you can add channels HBO to your Hulu account whenever you'd like without setting up a new account or payment method. When you're ready to add some Game of Thrones to your Handmaid's Tale, here is how to add HBO to your Hulu account.

For the purposes of this guide, we used the Hulu app for Android and an Android phone. The Hulu app for iPhone and iPad devices require you to use the Hulu website to manage your account and add-ons. Luckily, the Hulu mobile website, which can be accessed on an iPhone, works with this How-To guide.

How to add HBO to your Hulu account

Open the Hulu app on your Android phone. On an iPhone, open hulu.com in your mobile browser. Tap on the Account button in the bottom navigation bar. If you're using the mobile website, tap Manage Account . You'll be prompted to enter your password. Choose Account from the menu list. Scroll to your Subscription area. Tap Manage next to Add-ons. Find HBO in the Premium Add-ons section. Tap the plus icon in the HBO card. Tap Review Changes at the bottom. Accept the changes.

Now HBO shows and movies will be a part of your Hulu account. You can add the shows to My Stuff, and they will show up in search as well. If you prefer to use the HBO Now app, you can even use your Hulu credentials to log in. Either way, you're ready to binge watch every Game of Thrones so you're ready for season 8 to start. Now stream on, and don't forget to Hold the Door.

