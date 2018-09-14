How to cancel an Amazon Prime Video Channel

A nice thing about Amazon — it generally makes unsubscribing to something as easy as it was to subscribe to it in the first place. Such is the case for Amazon Prime Channels , the massive add-on video repository that lives alongside Amazon Video.

The way it all works is that you subscribe to any of the dozens and dozens of Amazon Prime Video Channels and get even more content than you had with just Amazon Video or Prime Video. You have to pay extra for Channels, though, but you can pick and choose and subscribe and unsubscribe at will.

We've already covered how to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video Channels — here's how to unsubscribe:

Click here to go to the Prime Video Channels management section. Look under Prime Video Channels and find the one you want to cancel. Pick the "Prime Video Channels" option and confirm.

A couple other things to know: Once you cancel a channel, you'll still have access to it up until the date on which it was scheduled to renew. So that's nice. Once that date rolls around, you'll lose access to the channel.

And remember that you need an Amazon Prime membership to have access to Amazon Prime Video Channels. So if you cancel your Prime membership, you'll lose access to Channels in the same manner — once the renewal date comes around.

If you cancel a channel and change your mind before the renewal date, you can reverse the cancellation. Otherwise you'll have to add it again.

Canceling a Prime Video Channel doesn't affect your Amazon Prime membership — just the subscription to the channel itself.