How to clear your DirecTV Now viewing history

So that's the bad news. There's currently no way to clear your viewing history for DirecTV Now. Nor is there any way to opt out of Nielsen tracking, if you're overly worried about that. (YouTube TV, by comparison, allows you to turn that off.)

That's the bad news. The good news is that DirecTV Now doesn't really advertise what you've watched to whomever watches after you. There are no recommendations for other shows about rainbow unicorn action heroes. No "other shows about cupcakes that you we think you like" flashed on the screen.

Nope, DirecTV Now is all about one thing — watching what's on now .

Could be worse, I guess.