How do I get CuriosityStream on my TV?

Best answer: You can get CuriousityStream on your TV through the app on either a Smart TV, Xbox One, Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV. You can also use the app on your phone partnered with a Chromecast.

Educated television

If you've got a thing for non-fiction, but haven't been too successful in tracking down any good streaming options for it, no worries. It's possible to find non-fiction on a variety of platforms, but if you want it all in one place, then try CuriosityStream. They dedicate themselves to bringing the best series and documentaries to the people. Boasting an ever-growing catalog from subjects ranging from science and history to technology and nature CuriosityStream knows their non-fiction.

Of course, you may want to watch it on your big high def TV. There are lots of ways to get that documentary looking big and beautiful on your television. Possibly the easiest way to do this is to watch directly through your Smart TV. However, that means your television has to be internet-connected and manufactured by LG, Samsung, Sony, or Vizio. If it is, then you can get the CuriosityStream app directly from your TV's store to start watching right away! If not, we have a few options below to get you watching in no time.

Utilizing your TV's friends

If you don't own a Smart TV, there's other tech that can help you stream. The easiest way is to use one of the following devices: Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon fireTV, or a Roku. If you have one of these, you're in luck! We can get you watching your favorite non-fiction with no problems. Let's start with the Chromecast.

Make sure your Chromecast plugged into the TV , and you are on its input. Install the CuriosityStream app on your iOS or Android phone . Sign in to your CuriosityStream account. Select a show and click the Chromecast icon to connect and stream CuriosityStream on the TV.

If you prefer your Roku, Amazon fireTV, or Apple TV, you can follow these simple steps.

Go into the streaming device's app store . Download the CuriosityStream app . Sign in to your CuriosityStream account start watching right on your TV.

Feeling (X)boxed in?

Another way to access CuriosityStream is through your Xbox One console. Since your TV and Xbox One are already acquainted, now we need to introduce them Xbox to the CuriosityStream app.

Head into the app store on your Xbox One and search for the CuriosityStream app . Select Get it Free . Download the app and sign in .

Now you are ready to start your adventure into the world of documentaries. With CuriosityStream, you'll find content that covers a vast range of topics, and you can easily stream it to your TV. They have shows that explore The Secrets of Quantum Physics, Enigma Man - A Stone Age Mystery, even Leaps In Evolution. With over 2400 programs that are added to weekly with new shows, you can stream and learn until your mind or heart is content.