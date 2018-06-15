How to manage profiles on Hulu

When it comes to Hulu there aren't too many options when it comes to managing profiles. At the creation of a profile, it has you confirm your age and gender and then gives you the option of activating kids mode for the profile or not. As of right now even if you need to change your birthday you'll have to delete the account over and start again.

However, there are a few options you can do with your account that affect all of the profiles as a whole.

Changing your gender

If you need to change the gender on your profile this can be changed in the menu options.

Go to the Hulu Website and log in. Select the profile you wish to edit as the one watching. Hover over the name on the top right until a menu option appears. Select "Profiles." Hover over the name of the profile you wish to change and press the pencil button. Select "Male" or "Female" and hit save.

Chaning your subscriptions

The other option you have for managing your profiles is changing the subscriptions of the account. Hulu offers a great deal of addons for you to choose from to expand the horizons of your account. From limited to no commercials or even adding HBO, Showtime, or Cinemax there are plenty of fun things to check out.

Go to the Hulu Website and log in. Hover over your name on the top right until a menu option appears. Select "Account" Select "Manage" under the Sunscriptions box on the left. At the bottom of each add on there is a switch. If you wish to add this addon to your account select the switch. Once you have all the addons you want selected to "On" press the "continue" option at the bottom right hand of the page. Now it will walk you through your billing options and then update your account.

Other than that all of your generic account settings of changing your email, password, name and so on are availabe on the right hand side of the account settings page. Happy customizing!