How to remove family and friends from your Hulu account

We've all had that one person who bums off our streaming accounts without paying up. Fortunately, it's easy to kick them out of your account!

How to remove someone's profile from your Hulu account from your desktop computer

Go to Hulu's website. Hover your mouse icon over your name in the upper-right, then select My account . Select Profiles . Click the pencil icon next to the person's name. Click Delete Profile .

This removes their profile, but the person can still use your Hulu account because they'll have your username and password. That's where this next part comes in.

How to change your Hulu password from your desktop computer

Go to Hulu's website . Hover your mouse icon over your name in the upper-right, then select My account . Click Change next to Password. Enter your current password , new password and new password a second time. Select Log me out of other computers . Select Save changes .

That's it! That person won't be able to use your Hulu account, and they won't be able to log in with your old password.

How to change your Hulu password from your smartphone

Unfortunately, you can't remove someone's profile from your phone, but you can still change your password so they can't sign in.

Open the Hulu app. Tap Account in the lower-right. Tap Account. Scroll down to the Your account section. Tap CHANGE next to Password . Enter your current password, new password and new password a second time. Tap Log me out of other computers . Tap Save changes .

That's it! That person is signed out of your Hulu account, and they can't log in with your old password.

