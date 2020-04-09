How to see what devices are using your Amazon video account

Source: Screenshot (Image credit: Screenshot)

If you've noticed some unusal activity on your Amazon video account there is a good chance that someone has access to your account. Checking what devices has account logged on is, thankfully, not very tasking. This can surely prove to be a helpful tool for us all. Read on below to see how to check all the devices that are using your Amazon Video account!

Checking your account

Go to Amazon Video Settings by clicking here. Select "Registered Devices." (If you weren't already taken directly there.)

From there, you can filter by your devices, or a device that's registered to a child. You can also search for specific devices, should you have so many that it requires that sort of thing. (Hey, it happens.) You're also able to sort by name, by relevance, by type, and by registration date. So it should be fairly easy to find what it s you're looking for.

Or you can go the opposite route. If any of the listed registered devices are ones that you don't recognize, you can easily remove them from the list. Click the three-dot menu button next to the device in question, then choose to deregister it. And depding on the type of device you're looking at, this also is where you can choose to delete any voice data it's saved.

On that note, it might not be a bad idea to change your password if there are devices connected to your account that you don't remember putting there yourself. To change the password on your account you want to do the following steps.

Go to your account by clicking here. Select "Login and Securiety" Click "Edit" next to the password option,. Enter which password you would like to use. Select "Save Changes."

Now that you're all set

Go on an enjoy some amazing movies and shows that Amazon Video has to offer! Tell us about your favorites in the comment section below.