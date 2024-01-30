How to watch ESPN on DirecTV

Premium entertainment, news, sports channels and everything else in between. This is what DirecTV offers its viewers with upwards of 75 channels, and nearer the 350 mark for the priciest plan on offer, with the various DirecTV packages offering you lots of versatility.

From their starter plan - DirecTV Entertainment at $69.99 offering essential channels such as CNN, AMC and Nickelodeon - to their top range plan - DirecTV Premier at $159.99 including premium channels like Max, SHOWTIME and STARZ - you’re certainly spoiled for choice. For a comprehensive guide on the pros and cons of each of DirecTV’s plans and to find out which one suits you best, read more here.

What all these DirecTV plans have in common is they offer access to the much sought-after ESPN channels. But what are these channels and how do you actually access ESPN on DirecTV? Read on to find out...

What is ESPN?

ESPN is one of the biggest cable sports channels offering up-to-the-minute sports new coverage, scores, highlights and commentary on a wide variety of sports.

Owned by the Walt Disney Company, this mighty channel boasts a diverse array of content. Football, basketball, lacrosse, baseball, hockey, wrestling...you name it and ESPN probably shows it in some capacity! For a detailed look at what ESPN has to offer and their standalone streaming service ESPN Plus click on this handy article to fill you in.

Alongside the main ESPN channel – conveniently called ESPN – the remaining ESPN channels are split into eight domestic cable networks which divide up all the aforementioned content above. These include ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes (the Spanish language channel), Longhorn Network (regionally focused channel), SEC Network and the ACC Network.

How to watch ESPN with DirecTV

Channel 206 in the channel guide

And finally: how do you actually watch ESPN on DirecTV? Well, thankfully it’s incredibly easy and requires no downloading of any additional apps or installing updates to your device.

All you need to do is go to your channel guide and type in or scroll down to the channel number 206. Bingo, you’ve found your ESPN DirecTV channel! Channel 206 will take you to ESPN Classic, typing in channel 207 will give you access to EPSNU, scrolling to channel 209 will bring you to ESPN Deportes and going down to channel 612 will allow you to view the SEC Network.

Now it’s time to enjoy tuning in to your sport of choice on ESPN with DirecTV.