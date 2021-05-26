How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul online

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will square off in an exhibition fight on June 6.

No one is going to confuse the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight with some of boxing’s all-time great bouts — i.e. Ali vs. Frazier, Tyson vs. Holyfield — but the June 6 fight between the undefeated boxing champion and YouTube influencer is generating some attention.

Mayweather has a professional career record of 50-0 with 27 knockouts, winning 15 major world titles across five different weight divisions before he retired in 2015 and having faced opponents like Manny Pacquiao, Oscar de la Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Shane Mosely and Victor Ortiz. He came out of retirement in 2017 to fight UFC star Connor McGregor as well.

Paul’s boxing career so far consists of two amateur matches against fellow internet personality KSI. In those matches, Paul earned a draw and a loss by a split decision, giving him a record of 0-1-1. Paul’s taller than Mayweather though, so …

There will be no belt on the line, as the fight is an exhibition between the 44-year-old Mayweather and the 26-year-old Paul.

The June 6 fight will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, but here is how you can watch it at home.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul in the U.S.

The pay-per-view fight will be available for U.S. audiences via Showtime PPV at 8 p.m. ET on June 6. But Showtime is not stopping there, it is giving the fight some of the same treatment that championship fights get.

On May 29, Showtime will air the 30-minute special Inside Mayweather vs. Paul, which will give a look at how each is preparing for the fight. Inside Mayweather vs. Paul will air at 9:30 p.m. ET on Showtime.

For those who do not have Showtime, Fanmio.com will be the place to watch, with $50 getting you digital access to the fight through Apple TV, iPad or iPhone; Android TV; Google TV; or Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul in the U.K.

U.K. audiences will be able to access the fight through Sky Sports UK PPV for ￡16.95. British boxing fans are not hiding their disdain for the fight, though. A story from The Sun features fans calling the exhibition “embarrassing” and a “sham.”

Cheer up boxing fans, a third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is scheduled for July 24.