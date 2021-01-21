How to watch 'Psycho Goreman'

While horror twitter has heard of Psycho Goreman, there's a strong chance that the rest of the world hasn't gotten there quite yet. It's not the type of film that would ever get the accolades it deserves under normal circumstances. But, one small silver lining to this whole pandemic situation has been independent films like this one have been given an opportunity to shine. Folks like to dig on January horror even when it's not largely indie content, but rest assured—Psycho Goreman is a delight.

Cool, so where can I stream Psycho Goreman?

Psycho Goreman will hit the horror streaming service, Shudder, on January 22, 2021. While it was believed that the platform would have exclusive rights to stream the film, it looks like you can currently pre-order it on Vudu for $14.99. We're not here to tell anyone what to do, but even entry-level horror fans will benefit from a Shudder subscription. Even without that, unlimited streaming for six bucks (or four if you go with the annual plan) vs. fifteen dollars for a one-time rental seems like a no brainer!

What's Psycho Goreman about?

Oh, I'm so glad you asked! Psycho Goreman follows two children's misadventures after they stumble upon an intergalactic murder monster named Arch-Duke Of Nightmares. Mimi (Nita-Josee Hanna) decides that she doesn't care for that silly of a name, so she and her brother Luke (Owen Myre) workshop a new one: Psycho Goreman.

Why does an intergalactic murder monster listen to two children, you wonder? Well, because Mimi possesses the Gem Of Praxidike, of course. If all of that sounds like hot nonsense, it's because it is. And that hot nonsense is exactly what makes this silly, action-packed adventure the delightful ride that it is. You can tell your musical loving friends that there are one or two moments in there for them as well!

If you want to know more, our writer Matt Donato has a spoiler-free review waiting for you!