Dustin Johnson, left, talks with Jordan Spieth ahead of the Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on Nov. 4, 2020 in Houston, Texas.

Golf fans: Are you looking for an escape from election coverage and need to find out how to watch the PGA Tour's Vivint Houston Open? You've come to the right place.

The Golf Channel will carry this tournament starting Thursday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. Eastern time from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas. It's scheduled to broadcast the tournament until 4 p.m. Eastern time every day until it wraps Sunday.

The event is the final competition before the Masters Tournament next weekend. If you want to see how professional golf's best players warm up before that major, then keep reading.

How to watch the PGA Tour Vivint Houston Open from anywhere

Say you're away from home and unable to use your usual means to watch the PGA Tour's Vivint Houston Open. A virtual private network (VPN) may be a good option for you. What's a VPN you ask? It can route all your traffic through a specific country, so you can use a VPN to make it look like your computer is back in the U.S. if you happen to be away from home.

If that sounds like it might be useful for you, we recommend ExpressVPN. It's easy to use on any of your devices and it offers a free trial.

How to watch the PGA Tour Vivint Houston Open in the United States

Even if you're strictly using streaming services to watch television these days, you'll have plenty of options for watching the PGA Tour's Vivint Houston Open this weekend.

The Golf Channel can be found on Hulu with Live TV for $55 per month. YouTube TV and FuboTV carry the channel for $65 per month each. And AT&T TV Now offers it on its beefier Max plan, which runs $80 per month.

You could also fork over $40 per month to watch the Golf Channel when you sing up for Sling's Blue package along with its sports extra add-on. But be aware that Sling Blue doesn't include many popular channels found on its Orange plan, such as ESPN. You could sign up for Sling Orange, Blue and the sports extras for $60 per month in total.

Meanwhile, PGA Tour Live will show featured groups Thursday and Friday from 7:50 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time. PGA Tour Live runs $65 per season and includes exclusive live coverage and other features, like the ability to see every shot for each featured golfer.

PGA Tour Vivint Houston Open preview

This weekend's tournament is the last before a rescheduled Masters Tournament next weekend at Augusta National Golf Course, but plenty of talent will be on display at the Houston Open.

According to CBS Sports, Memorial Park Golf Course has gone through a remodel that pro golfers have yet to see. That could mean some interesting results are in the offing in Houston.

Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson, the defending FedExCup Champion, will be back in action for the first time since receiving a positive Covid-19 test last month. The pandemic has upended the sport in other ways, including the delay of next week's Masters tournament, which was supposed to be played in April.

And unless you're one of the 2,000 fans per day allowed at the Houston Open this weekend, you'll have to turn to the Golf Channel to follow the action.