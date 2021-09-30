Amidst all of the do-the-right-thing heroes of the MCU, it’s nice that the superhero genre can have an oddball cousin in the form of Venom, with the popular anti-hero appearing in his second movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, releasing on Oct. 1.

A fan-favorite Spider-Man adversary who became his own brand of hero in the comic books was a bit of a surprise hero at the movies when Venom was released in 2018, earning $213.5 million dollars at the U.S. box office and more than $856 million worldwide. Critics weren’t particularly enamored with the film, but the fans embraced it, particularly Tom Hardy’s committed dual performance as Eddie Brock and the symbiote Venom.

The sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, gives the fans what they wanted, according to What to Watch’s review of the movie, amping up the wacky relationship between its central odd couple and leaning more into comedy to go along with the superhero action.

So, how can you watch Venom: Let There Be Carnage when it comes out Oct. 1. Read on to find out.

How to watch ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will hope to be a box office hit similarly to what its predecessor was, though obviously expectations are slightly different at this point in time.

The sequel is going to be playing exclusively in theaters and is expected to follow at least the 45-day theatrical window that is becoming the industry standard. For anyone who wants to see Venom: Let There Be Carnage as soon as possible, this means needing to see where and when the film is playing at any of your area’s movie theaters.

Of course, we are still in a pandemic, so please be aware of your area’s health guidelines regarding masks and vaccination requirements for indoor gatherings to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for you and everyone else.

Whether this is your first of hopefully many trips back to the theater, or you’ve been taking advantage of the big screen’s return, doing some research on movie theater subscription deals can help make seeing the latest movies more affordable.

Not comfortable heading to the movie theaters at this time? That’s OK, but it does mean that you’ll have to wait for Venom: Let There Be Carnage to make its way to on-demand or streaming services. Again, that will likely be at least 45 days from the film’s release, which at the earliest would be around Nov. 15. Though there is no guarantee that it will be available to stream or rent at that time, and we have no indication as to what service it would be on as Sony, the studio behind Venom: Let There Be Carnage, does not have its own streaming service.