How to use separate profiles on Netflix

Getting a Netflix account is like a rite of passage. OK, maybe not a rite of passage, but it's a thing that one does at some point. But if you live with more than one person under your roof who's going to be using said Netflix account, it's also important to set up different profiles. Because you don't want your kids' Paw Patrol habit to interfere with your Vin Diesel recommendations, do you? (Of course you don't.)

There's also the added bonus of having some basic content controls available with multiple profiles, which we'll take a quick look at here.

How to add a profile to your netflix account

Head on over to the Netflix Profiles Manager . If you're not already logged in, you'll be asked to do so. Click on "Add profile." Give your new profile a name. If you want this to be a kid's account, check the box. Click Continue.

That's the first step. Now that you have a new profile, you'll want to know …

How to edit a Netflix profile

Hit up the Netflix Profiles Manager . Select a the profile you want to edit. You can now edit the account picture, set the content maturity level, or change the default language.

How to delete a Netflix profile

Hit up the Netflix Profiles Manager . Select a the profile you want to edit. Choose "Delete."

That's it, folks. Pretty easy, and pretty self-explanatory.