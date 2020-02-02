How to watch the Puppy Bowl 2020

Source: Animal Planet (Image credit: Animal Planet)

Never mind Shakira. Forget JLo. The real Super Bowl halftime show you don't want to miss isn't on Fox. It's on Animal Planet. And it's Puppy Bowl XIV.

OK, actually things kick off even before Super Bowl LIV gets going this evening. Starting at 3 p.m. Eastern — that's noon Pacific — you'll be able to watch some 96 puppies from 61 animal shelters in the 16th annual game.

This year's Puppy Bowl runs two hours and also sees the third installment of The Dog Bowl , which features adult and senior doings who live in rescues and shelters.

Some familiar human friends will get in on the action as well, including Jonathan and Drew Scott from HGTV, comedian/actress/writer/producer and all-around badass Whitney Cummings, and musician Emmylou Harris will make appearances as well.

The question, then, is how you can watch Puppy Bowl XVI if you don't have cable. The answer turns out to be fairly simple, as Animal Planet is available on most major streaming services.

Watch Puppy Bowl 2020 on Hulu

Hulu is one of the hottest newer live-streaming options. It ties in with the whole Hulu back catalog and premium options, too, so you can get all of your entertainment in one place.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . Puppy Boy XVI on Hulu: Arf. Erm, we mean, yes.

Watch Puppy Bowl XVI on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the live streaming solution from Google and YouTube, so you know it's good. In addition to featuring your local channels and great deal of network options, it also has Animal Planet at the ready.

And that means that Puppy Bowl XVI is on tap on Super Bowl Sunday.

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Puppy Bowl XVI YouTube TV: You better believe it. Hit up Animal Planet.

Watch Puppy Bowl 2020 on AT&T TV Now

If you're on AT&T TV Now — that's the former DirecTV Now — you also have access to Puppy Bowl XVI on Animal Planet. That's in addition to just about every live channel that's out there — AT&T TV Now has one of the deepest benches available.

It also has a wealth of options, and you'll need to make sure you go with the Entertainment plan at $93 a month if you want Animal Planet.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $93 a month after a free trial for the package with Animal Planet.

$93 a month after a free trial for the package with Animal Planet. Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers.

Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers. Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Super Bowl LIV on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with your local Fox station.

Watch Puppy Bowl XVI on Fubo TV

Fubo TV is one of the only ways to watch the Super Bowl in 4K resolution. And it's also one of the only ways to watch Animal Planet live, which makes it a great option to watch Puppy Bowl 2020 .

Plus it's just a great all-around option if you're a sports fan, so check it out.

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . Super Bowl LIV on Fubo TV: Yes, as Fubo has Fox locals available.

Watch Puppy Bowl 2020 on Philo

Phil is super simple. One plan, nearly five dozen channels, for $20 a month. That's it. And that includes Animal Planet, so you can watch Puppy Bowl 2020 .

The Cost: $20 a month after a seven-day trial. That's it.

$20 a month after a seven-day trial. That's it. Watch Philo on: Philo is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, PCs, Mac, Android, iOS and Amazon Fire tablets.

Philo is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, PCs, Mac, Android, iOS and Amazon Fire tablets. Local Channels on Philo: Nope, which is what helps keep it inexpensive.

Nope, which is what helps keep it inexpensive. Super Bowl LIV on Philo: Negative. No access to Fox.

