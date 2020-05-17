NASCAR is back — How to watch the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway livestream on Fox

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Real-life racing is about to return, and NASCAR is coming out of the unexpected break with a race at The Track Too Tough to Tame. Fans who have been missing sports have been tuning in to any big sports they can find. Racing is fast, tense and loud, so it's sure to feel more normal, even without fans in the stands. Every race fan will have to rely on the broadcast, and you can join in by watching the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway livestream on Fox.

The NASCAR Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway is the first event back on the NASCAR Cup Series, and it is being held on Sunday, May 17, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern from Darlington, S.C. The track is going to be the center of the racing world this week, as it hosts another Cup Series race three days after Sunday's event.

With the restart of racing, here are the top ten standings for the NASCAR Cup Series

Kevin Harvick, 164 points Joey Logano, 163 points Chase Elliott, 144 points Alex Bowman, 138 points Jimmie Johnson, 131 points Ryan Blaney, 123 points Kyle Larson, 121 points Aric Almirola, 121 points Matt Dibenedetto, 118 point Brad Keselowski, 118 points

Watch NASCAR Real Heroes 500 online with a Live Streaming Service

NASCAR on Fox is available online everywhere you can stream your local Fox channel. One of the simpler ways to see the Real Heroes 500 is with a Live Streaming Service that includes your Fox local station. You won't have to worry about signal strength or tower direction, and you will get a variety of other great channels streaming live as well. Many of these services offer free trials too, so now that some sports are returning, now might be the perfect time to try one out. Let's take a look at these options, which include Fox stations.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . NASCAR Real Heroes 500 on Hulu: Yes, with your local Fox station.

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . NASCAR Real Heroes 500 on Fubo TV: Yes, as Fubo has Fox locals available.

Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . NASCAR Real Heroes 500 on Sling TV: Yes, with local Fox stations.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $55 a month after a free trial

$55 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NASCAR Real Heroes 500 on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with your local Fox station.

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NASCAR Real Heroes 500 on YouTube TV: Yes, with your local Fox station.

Use a VPN to watch the NASCAR Real Heroes 4000 at Darlington

In addition to offering you tons of privacy features, a VPN can help you view shows that may not be available locally in your area. Streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. However, a VPN, or "Virtual Private Network", sends your internet traffic from wherever you are through a specific set of servers and back into the United States.

Does a VPN sound like your solution for streaming NASCAR races from anywhere? It's easy to get a great one from a subscription service that, for a few bucks a month, will tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. There are a bunch of great options out there, but our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's easy to use, affordable, reliable, and well-rated.

Watch the NASCAR Real Heroes 4000 at Darlington on the FoxSports app

Fox is streaming the NASCAR Real Heroes 4000 at Darlington live on the FoxSports app . To watch, you will need a valid login for a Live TV streaming service or cable service with Fox as part of your package.

The Fox Sports app is available for Android devices, iPhone, iPad, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, and Samsung Smart TVs. Make sure to check your app ahead of time so you are all set up before they start the race.

Download the Fox Sports app for your devices

Watch the NASCAR Real Heroes 4000 at Darlington using an over-the-air antenna

You can keep things really simple and still get a great experience by watching the Real Heroes 400 race at Darlington through your local Fox affiliate. Just hook up a good over-the-air antenna to your TV or tuner, and turn the channel to your local Fox station.

The best over-the-air antennas

If you want to use your over-the-air antenna with a smartphone, tablet, or streaming device, you could consider buying an over-the-air streaming box. It will take whatever the antenna can pick up, and convert it to stream on your local network.

The best over-the-air streaming device