Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 live stream: How to watch boxing online from anywhere

Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte put on a fantastic show in their first all-action fight, so boxing fans all around want to know how to watch the rematch of Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 live stream. Alexander Povetkin is out to prove that he is still in his prime at 41 years old, and that his knockout of Whyte last year wasn’t just luck. Dillian Whyte is determined to reclaim his interim title and mandatory status by bringing his trademark Maximum Violence to the ring.

Tonight, you can get in on the action when you watch Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 in the U.S., Canada and over a hundred other countries on DAZN . In the U.K., you'll see Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 on Sky Sports Box Office.

When is the Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 live stream fight?

Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte 2 will take place on Saturday, March 27 from Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The live stream broadcast will begin at 3 p.m. Eastern. The Main Event of Whyte vs. Povetkin should start at approximately 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

DAZN will be streaming Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 in the U.S.A., Canada, and nearly 200 countries all over the world.

In the U.K., Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 is available on Sky Sports Box Office. The event will start at 6 p.m. British Summer Time (BST), with Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 expected to fight at approximately 10:30 p.m BST.

Watch the Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with all the sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

How to watch Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 live stream in the U.S. on DAZN

DAZN is a sports streaming service that offers an alternative to pay-per-view. In the past, Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 might have aired on a premium movie channel you didn’t really want, or been part of an expensive pay-per-view fight night.

Now DAZN offers this fight night plus more boxing, MMA, and soccer as part of their regular subscription. DAZN also has new shows like JABS with Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora as well as The Ak & Barak Show. With over 100 fights in a normal sports year, including major promotions from Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom USA and World Boxing Super Series, Combate Americas, DAZN is one of the main destinations for combat sports.

DAZN is available for $20 per month, or $100 per year. Boxing fans have a lot of major events to look forward to on DAZN now that fights have returned. They will have a massive super middleweight championship unification match in Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders on May 8th. They’ll also have a heavyweight battle with Joseph Parker vs. Derek Chisora on May 1st.

Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 — The Main Event Preview

POVETKIN VS. WHYTE 2 SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times listed are Eastern. • Fight Night: 3 p.m. • Povetkin vs. Whyte 2: approx. 6:30 p.m. Fight Card (subject to change) • Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte • Fabio Wardley vs. Eric Molina • Ted Cheeseman vs. J.J. Metcalf • Campbell Hatton vs. Jesus Ruiz • Chris Kongo vs. Michael McKinson • Eric Pfeifer vs. Nick Webb • Youssef Khoumari vs. Kane Baker

Alexander “Sasha” Povetkin (36-2-1) is WBC interim heavyweight title holder, and he’s ready to prove his upset win was no fluke and he is ready for Fury or Wilder. Povetkin was an underdog going into his first fight against Whyte last August, and things looked bad for the Russian the longer the fight went on. Whyte knocked Povetkin down two times in the fourth round, and it looked like it would just be a matter of time before Whyte finished him off. Instead, Povetkin found the perfect opening and hit Whyte with a vicious uppercut that knocked him out cold. He had won the interim title and the respect of the boxing world.

After Whyte called for a mandatory rematch, Povetkin now needs to prove that his victory was more than a lucky punch. He’s got quite the good resume, even though experts believe his skills have faded. He has held the WBA regular heavyweight title, and defeated former world champion Hasim Rahman. If he can repeat his win over Whyte this Saturday, he may still have a world title shot before his career is over.

Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte (27-2) is the former WBC interim heavyweight title holder, and he was majorly burned by the big risk he took in fighting Povetkin last fall. Whyte had a nearly perfect record before then, with his only professional career loss to fellow U.K. native and world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. After waiting for what should have been a mandatory title shot for far too long, Whyte didn’t want a pushover opponent so he accepted the challenge and fought Povetkin. His brief slip up in the right resulted in a knockout that has changed the course of his career.

Now Whyte first needs to avenge his loss in this rematch before he can position himself for a future title shot. He very easily could come into this fight with the same game plan as their first fight, because he was dominating it until that one final moment. He may do better to respect the power Povetkin has, and drag the fight out into the later rounds when Povetkin is more likely to wear down. He will have to come up with something because it’s not clear where his career goes from here if he loses again.

How to watch Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, you can also watch Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 is available to buy on Sky Box Office.

Sky Sports Box Office is a Pay-Per-View system, but you won’t need a pay cable package. Instead you can order this fight night direct from Sky Sports Box Office to get Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 in the U.K. for only £19.95 for the night.

How to watch Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 live stream in Canada on DAZN

DAZN is available worldwide in over 200 countries, and that includes Canada. In Canada, DAZN has boxing along with action from the NFL, Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, MLB Network, MLS and so many more sports.

DAZN is available for $20 CAD per month, or $150 CAD per year, and it can be really valuable this fall with the return of the NFL. DAZN offers live NFL games in Canada as part of their service.

If you subscribe to DAZN in Canada, you can get a 30 day free trial and watch Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 on March 27.