What kids shows are on Peacock?

Source: Amazon (Image credit: Amazon)

Best answer: NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, will be the only place to watch new episodes of Curious George at launch, July 15, 2020. Additionally, users will also get to enjoy a host of new series from DreamWorks Animation, including a brand new show based on the popular Madagascar films.

View the archives: Peacock Free (Free at PeacockTV)

Watch original programs: Peacock Premium ($5/month at PeacockTV)

Hatching Soon

NBC is heading into the streaming market on July 15, 2020, and the new programming promises to provide quality shows for the whole family, including your kids. NBCUniversal has just announced that its new streaming service, Peacock, will air new series from DreamWorks Animation and new episodes of the Curious George cartoon. From the start, a few episodes will be available for free, but you'll need to sign up for Peacock Premium to get all the original kids programming. Still, you get to test out the content for free before buying.

In addition to original shows, Peacock will offer a great selection of kids' films as well. The DreamWorks deal means that Peacock will have the first rights to stream the studio's upcoming movies Trolls World Tour, The Boss Baby 2, and The Croods 2. Peacock subscribers will also have access to a library of older DreamWorks, Illumination, and Universal Kids films, including Shrek, Shark Tale, and Despicable Me.

Though NBCUniversal has not confirmed how much content will be available initially or how exactly parental controls will work, there will be plenty to enjoy as the streaming service gets going.

Dream On

Currently, Peacock has a short list of announced kids shows. The current lineup includes the upcoming DreamWorks shows and a few others:

Curious George

Madagascar: A Little Wild

TrollsTopia

Cleopatra in Space

Where's Waldo

The Mighty Ones

All of these programs are adaptations of existing properties, except The Mighty Ones. The Mighty Ones follows the adventures of a strawberry, twig, pebble, and a leaf who believe that the humans who sometimes visit their backyard realm are actually gods.

Hulu has announced that TrollsTopia, Madagascar: A Little Wild, and The Mighty Ones will also stream on their service through a co-exclusivity agreement with DreamWorks Animation, but neither company has specified who will receive the programs first.

Showing your feathers

Peacock plans to release on July 15, 2020, and if you are looking to catch some of these new shows for your kids, you have a few options. Peacock offers a tiered subscription model, with a free, ad-supported version of the service providing access to the first seasons of broadcast shows, full seasons of classic series including Friday Night Lights and The Office, and some movies, news, and sports programming.

If you want more out of your subscription, you can access the full selection of movies and original programming through Peacock Premium, which costs $5 per month. Plus, Comcast and Cox customers will automatically get the premium version, which also includes early access to late-night talk show episodes and additional sports programming. An ad-free version costs $10 per month or $5 for premium members.

Peacock Free Free sample



Watch new shows and keep the old



Launching July 15, Peacock will allow users willing to put up with ads-free access to a bounty of classic NBCUniversal shows like The Office plus the chance to watch new shows broadcasting on the network at your leisure.



View