Meet the Ms. Marvel cast: who's who in the Marvel series

Marvel’s newest Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel opens up a whole new world for for the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kamala Khan’s origin story is an integral part of who she is and who she becomes. And it’s the people in her life that help her along the way.

Ms. Marvel comes to life thanks to the brilliant cast that has been assembled. Let’s get to know some of these wonderful cast members and the characters they play. We’ll keep updating this article as new cast members and characters are introduced, so be sure to check back frequently.

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan (Image credit: Disney+)

Imagine landing the lead role in a Marvel series as your first acting gig ever. That’s how it was for Iman Vellani, who’d never done any acting prior to landing her role as Kamala Khan. In fact, her IMDb bio only lists Ms. Marvel, The Marvels and a few appearances on talk shows as her only credits.

You’d never believe she’s new to acting when you see Vellani bring Kamala Khan to life in Ms. Marvel. It’s like she was born to play the role and now the Pakistani-Canadian actress is on her way to becoming a member of the next generation of Avengers.

In a recent interview with What to Watch, Vellani talked about how her high school was across the street from a comic book store and while Iron Man was always her favorite character, a chance encounter with an Ironheart comic changed her destiny forever:

"I only ever read Iron Man comics, then I picked up an Ironheart comic and Kamala was actually on the cover of that one, and I was like, 'oh my God, who is this brown person?' [laughs]. Then I read it and I fell in love. She was holding up a mirror in front of me, I felt so seen by those comics and I'm very excited for people to see why I fell in love with her."

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli

Kamala (Iman Vellani) and Bruno (Matt Lintz) (Image credit: Disney+)

Matt Lintz plays Kamala’s best friend Bruno Carrelli in Ms. Marvel. Bruno is the guy who’s always there for Kamala no matter what happens and she knows she can always rely on him when she needs help — even when that includes discovering that she has superpowers.

Lintz is no stranger to acting. At just 21, his acting credits date back to an appearance in 2009’s Halloween II. After playing guest roles across numerous TV shows, he landed a recurring role on The Alienist in 2018. However, prior to landing his role in Ms. Marvel, Lintz might be best known for his tragic role as Henry in The Walking Dead.

Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia

Yasmeen Fletcher, Matt Lintz and Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Nakia is one of Kamala’s close friends and she frequently hangs out with Kamala and Bruno at school. While she’s not crazy about superheroes like her friend, she’s still very supportive nonetheless.

Fletcher is a relative newcomer to acting, with roles in Andi Mack and Upside-Down Magic prior to landing her role as Nakia in Ms. Marvel.

The Khans: Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur and Saagar Shaikh

Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Iman Vellani and Saagar Shaikh in Ms. Marvel (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Khan family matriarch Muneeba Khan comes to life through a memorable performance from Zenobia Shroff. Shroff manages to capture Muneeba’s motherly concern for her daughter while also providing some relatable moments; seeing her whisk a takeaway meal out of thin air is a Mom superpower.

Shroff has been acting for over three decades and has had roles in everything from The Big Sick to The Resident.

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Kamala’s slightly bumbling but well-intentioned father Yusuf is played by veteran actor Mohan Kapur. Like Shroff, Kapur has been acting for 30 years. He’s had roles in shows like Everest, Hostages, Only for Singles and Bullets.

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan

Kamala’s older brother Aamir is getting ready for his wedding, much to the delight of his mother Muneeba. Naturally, Kamala gets dragged into wedding planning and preparations whether she wants to be or not.

Saagar Shaikh has been acting for over a decade, with roles in shows like Just Giggle It, Unfair & Ugly and Liza on Demand.

Other Ms. Marvel cast members

Other Ms. Marvel cast members include Rish Shah, Aramis Knight, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, Laurel Marsden and Nimra Bucha. We’ll be learning more about the actors and their roles as Ms. Marvel continues.