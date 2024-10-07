60 Minutes airing primetime special with Kamala Harris interview tonight, October 7

60 Minutes did not air in its usual Sunday night episode on CBS, but for good reason, because the news program has a primetime election special airing on Monday, October 7, at 8 pm ET/PT. Highlighting the program is an exclusive interview with Democratic presidential and vice presidential nominees Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, as well as additional segments focusing on election issues.

60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker joined Harris and Walz on the campaign trail to conduct in-depth interviews to gain insight into Vice President Harris and Governor Walz's platform priorities and values, as well as what they believe voters should know about their choice on election day, November 5. It was originally planned that Republican nominees Donald Trump and JD Vance would also participate in the special broadcast, but the former president dropped out of the interview last week. Scott Pelley, who was going to interview Trump and Vance, will address their absence as part of the episode.

To help fill the hour out, 60 Minutes will now air a report where Pelley visits Maricopa County in Arizona and speaks with their election leadership to discuss measures to secure and criticisms of the balloting process ahead of the election. Lesley Stahl will close out the program with a reflection on the situation in the Middle East one year after the Hamas attack on Israel.

Here's a quick clip of Whitaker's interview with Vice President Harris ahead of the special:

The 2024 Democratic Ticket | Monday on 60 Minutes - YouTube Watch On

In order to watch the 60 Minutes primetime election special live, you must have access to CBS. The good news is that there are multiple options to get the channel. The first couple are old school: either a traditional pay-TV cable provider or a TV antenna that receives local station signals. Then there are the streaming options, both live TV streaming services (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) that give you access to CBS and other channels, and Paramount Plus with Showtime, which allows subscribers to watch their local CBS channel live on the streaming platform. The episode will be available to watch on-demand for all Paramount Plus subscribers.

The rest of CBS's Monday night primetime lineup on October 7 includes an episode of The Prices Is Right at Night at 9 pm ET/PT and then a rerun of NCIS at 10 pm ET/PT (NCIS season 22 airs its season premiere next week, October 14, along with the new series NCIS: Origins).

Vice President Harris is going to make another special appearance on CBS later this week, as she will be a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, October 8.