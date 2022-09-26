90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After: A family member makes a shocking return

With 90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After season 7 in full swing and Elizabeth and Andrei front and center as castmates, viewers have witnessed firsthand the aftermath of the infamous showdown between Andrei and Elizabeth’s brother Charlie.

Not only have Elizabeth and Andrei decided to stop contacting Charlie, but her two sisters have also exiled their brother citing his drinking behavior as the core reason. Furthermore, dear old Chuck, Elizabeth’s dad, decided to stop working with his son in their real estate business. Given his status as persona non grata, the 90 Day audience wasn’t sure Charlie would be featured at all this season. Well, fans no longer have to worry if they’ll see him or not because he’s officially made his season 7 appearance.

His reemergence came after a scene in which Elizabeth was recapping with her husband a conversation she had with her sisters about going to their mother’s birthday party where Charlie would be in attendance. Predictably, Andrei had quite the visceral reaction to the suggestion he’d be forced to spend time around Charlie and even questioned why he’d associate with someone like him. That’s when producers immediately cut to Charlie and his wife Megan in the midst of doing a photo shoot of sorts with the latter’s feet. (We’ll come back to this in just a moment.)

As viewers catch up with the married couple, the pair reveal the only family member they’ve been around since the altercation with Andrei is Charlie’s mom. Charlie is clearly hurt by his family, and even calls out his dad for taking Andrei’s side and "destroying" his character. Megan feels that Elizabeth and her sisters just cut her off for no reason, and claimed to do so because "Charlie is Toxic."

The overarching picture that Charlie and Megan attempt to paint next is that his family isolated them for no reason. They claim Charlie is not actually toxic, and he’s "not an alcoholic." Charlie goes as far as to accuse Elizabeth and Andrei of putting such labels on him to “justify what they’re doing to our family.”

In the most baffling part of Charlie and Megan’s defense of themselves, Charlie questions, "Like when did I drink too much and like try to fight people?" Megan responds, "I don’t remember any of it." The two must have a very short memory because it was literally last season when Charlie showed up at his dad’s house and got into a physical altercation. If you too need a refresher, take a look.

Now back to that part about Charlie and Megan doing a photo shoot. Well, since the couple has stopped working with the family business, one of the things they're doing to earn money is selling images of Megan’s feet. That’s right. Charlie plays the role of photographer and takes pictures of his wife’s feet and sells them. Viewers shouldn’t rush to make any assumptions or judgments about their endeavors, as Megan claims to have made $70,000 last year on such photos.

90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After fans react to Charlie’s return

While Charlie and Megan may be a bit forgetful about what happened last season, 90 Day fans are not. They seem to not only remember the fight by the pool, but they’re also not rallying behind the couple. Additionally, fans aren’t shy about sharing how they feel about the couple’s new source of income. Check out what they’re saying.

#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Charlie: when did I get drunk and start a fight?Charlie’s wife: I don’t remember Loyal 90Day watchers: pic.twitter.com/TjaZnYPopESeptember 26, 2022 See more

#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90dayfiance Charlie: when have i ever uh, got too drunk and tried to fight someone. Every 90 Day Episode: pic.twitter.com/kgH62EoxyFSeptember 26, 2022 See more

Charlie made a scene at Elizabeth and Andrei’s wedding in Moldova, in a room full of strangers 👇🏻 - a birthday party at a restaurant won’t stop him. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/nAwKdh1f8HSeptember 26, 2022 See more

What I love about Andrei is that he is not going to be manipulated or guilted into doing anything. He’s 100% right about Charlie and the sisters and he’s sticking to his guns. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfterSeptember 26, 2022 See more

Sigh Charlie’s wife made $70k last year selling feet pics? #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA pic.twitter.com/BWGRTVr8XzSeptember 25, 2022 See more

Charlie got that feet pic money now #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/6yaNwRRxqrSeptember 26, 2022 See more