90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After — Yara's friends not a hit with fans

It’s no secret when it comes to 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Jovi hasn’t exactly been a favorite among fans. Since he and his wife Yara joined the show, he’s made a few missteps that rightfully earned him some side-eyes from the audience.

For example, that time he took an uncomfortable Yara to a strip club as a part of their date night and attempted to get too fresh with a dancer was a moment that many viewers were not on his side for. They even found some satisfaction in watching her slap him and storm away.

However, so far this season, Jovi appears to have done a 180-degree turn from his partying days. In fact, he’s now accusing Yara of wanting to hang out too much with her friends, who Jovi has been rather insistent about being a bad influence on his wife. We can’t say whether they have or haven’t been a bad influence, but viewers have seen Yara’s friends bad-mouth Jovi, accusing him of being "controlling" and even implying he wasn’t attractive enough to be with his partner. This brings us to the recent confrontation between the 90 Day star and his wife’s group of pals.

After Yara and Jovi received the good news that she would be the recipient of a US Green Card, Jovi was in the mood to celebrate with his wife. Unfortunately for him, Yara had already made plans to meet up with her buddies. Since the couple’s daughter was staying with Jovi’s mom for the day and he wanted to hang out with Yara, he went with her to crash the "Girl’s Day" outing.

Almost immediately from the moment Yara and Jovi walked onto the restaurant patio, her friends began attacking Jovi. They not so subtly made it known that Jovi was not a welcomed plus-one during their girls time and even jabbed at him, referring to him as "Jovina."

Then in the midst of a conversation about when Yara might go over to Europe to check on her mother and others impacted by the events going on in Ukraine, things went left. Yara was pretty adamant that as soon as her Green Card comes in the mail, she is taking their daughter to the Czech Republic and doing what she can to help out with the situation in Ukraine. Jovi was supportive of his wife wanting to go to Europe, but he rather she wait until he returns in three weeks from his traveling work assignment so he can accompany his family.

His position was taken negatively. Yara’s buddies accused him of again being "controlling" and acted as if his wanting his wife to wait for him to go with her to a possibly dangerous situation was abnormal and even offensive. Her friends tried to say Jovi would feel differently if it were his mother and family in a precarious situation and needed assistance. However, they seemed to miss the point that Jovi wanted Yara to go check on her loved ones, he just wanted her to be protected. Seems as if he was just trying to be a bit chivalrous.

Sadly during the disagreement, it was Jovi versus everyone as Yara said little to defend her husband. By the way, this argument took place over a hypothetical sequence of events because again, Yara doesn’t even have her Green Card yet, which means she can’t leave right away anyway.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After fans rally behind Jovi

Jovi was definitely receiving some support among 90 Day fans. Check out some of their tweets.

Yara's friends are a bit rude to Jovo. It makes more sense for Yara to wait for Jovi to accompany her on this trip during all the upheaval in Ukraine and Russia. He's worried about her traveling, especially with their daughter. #90DayFiance #HappilyEverAfterOctober 3, 2022 See more

I agree with Jovi but I get Yara wanting to go check on her ppl! It just doesn’t make sense to do that right now! #90DayFianceOctober 3, 2022 See more

Jovi’s not my favorite person, but these “friends” of Yara’s are 🤮 and his worries for his wife’s safety are completely valid. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90dayfianceOctober 3, 2022 See more

Yara’s friends aren’t just petty and messy behind Jovi’s back…they’re petty and messy to his face. At least they’re consistent🥴 #90dayfiance #90dayfianceHEA #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/LO4CZgqKBjOctober 3, 2022 See more

Yara's friends are horrible. They have a baby! Jovi does not seem controlling at all except he's WORRIED about his family. #90DayFiance #90dayhappilyeverafterOctober 3, 2022 See more

Yara wants to act on her emotions. Jovi is being realistic and trying to protect her and their child as a husband should. And her airhead friends need to mind their business #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfterOctober 3, 2022 See more

Be sure to keep watching 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7. New episodes air on Sundays at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.