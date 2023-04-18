90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans can't stop talking about VaLentine and Carlos

Now that 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 has officially launched, fans have a lot to say. While viewers were definitely discussing The Family Chantel's Lidia and her return to TV (many of them not happy about it), another couple stole the limelight in the season 3 premiere, titled "I Like Big Boats and I Cannot Lie," Love in Paradise veterans VaLentine and Carlos.

Throughout season 2, VaLentine's hair was quite the topic of conversation, as the audience questioned its authenticity and panned its overall appearance. In the new season, he has admitted to previously wearing a hairpiece and he's now sporting a whole new bald look, which viewers absolutely love. Even VaLentine's barber and close friend couldn't stop raving about his upgrade.

Moving onto Carlos, he too was getting kudos for his new look. When the Love in Paradise audience last saw him, he had quite the handlebar mustache. But that's no longer the case. Judging by the compliments on social media, Carlos trimming his mustache a bit was something he should have considered doing some time ago.

As much as fans paid attention to the couple's makeover, they also took notice of their relationship problems. In the previous season of Love in Paradise, the pair found themselves constantly arguing, with each of them blaming the other's strong personality for the friction. In the season 3 premiere, while their personalities still sound like they clash from time to time, they've got more pressing concerns.

A new source of conflict lies in Carlos' relationship with his friend Michelle. Providing a bit of back story, Carlos says he met Michelle through a mutual friend around the same time he started talking to VaLentine. Carlos says things got complicated with him and Michelle as he started to like her.

When Carlos confessed his romantic feelings to Michelle when they met in person for the first time, she didn't feel the same way, so they became good friends and he continued dating VaLentine. Now what Carlos left out but his fiancé shared was that Carlos was intimate with Michelle, though not sexually. Knowing what he knows, VaLentine has been questioning Carlos and Michelle's friendship.

Adding another layer onto all of this, VaLentine confesses to being polyamorous (the ability to be involved in multiple relationships at one time). However, since being engaged to Carlos, VaLentine has not practiced that lifestyle, but questioned if that's what Carlos wanted due to his closeness with Michelle. Carlos doesn't want either of them to be polyamorous, and is adamant that he and Michelle are friends only. In fact, Michelle has a boyfriend.

It's then brought up that Carlos agreed not to hang out with Michelle anymore to appease VaLentine, but the latter found out that Carlos continued to hang out with his friend anyway. Plus, Carlos even requested that Michelle be at the couple's nuptials. This led to an argument, which prompted Carlos to call off the wedding three weeks before the big day. They've since decided to go forward with the wedding and Michelle's invite is intact, with a small caveat. Michelle is only invited if VaLentine enjoys her "vibe" once the two meet face to face.

This is one meeting that shall prove quite interesting.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans discuss VaLentine and Carlos

Fans of the show are definitely showing the pair love as it pertains to their new looks. Unfortunately, viewers are also questioning their compatibility.

Valentine got rid of the wig and Carlos fixed his mustache now I can consider taking them more serious as a couple #90DayFiance #loveinparadise #90DayFianceLoveinParadiseApril 18, 2023 See more

I’m so glad Carlos took the wings off his mustache. #90DayFianceLoveInParadise pic.twitter.com/8fEqM0xSlYApril 18, 2023 See more

Valentine: I had a little hair added but you could not tellUs all:#90DayFianceLoveInParadise #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/LWIn37TjYLApril 18, 2023 See more

-Definitely glad to see Valentine ditched the hair piece. He looks WAY better without it.#LoveInParadise #90dayfianceApril 18, 2023 See more

Michelle is going to be an issue that Carlos and Valentine are going to have to deal with before they get married. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceLoveInParadiseApril 18, 2023 See more

If Valentine isn’t threatened by Carlos hanging out with his ex I forgot his name why is he worried about Michelle. That doesn’t make sense to me #90DayFianceLoveinParadiseApril 18, 2023 See more

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise continues to air on Mondays on TLC. You can also catch new episodes on Discovery Plus.