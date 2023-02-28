90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 — release date, cast and everything we know about the reality series
A surprising 90 Day alum joins the cast.
As things start to unthaw and heat up outside, it's getting a lot warmer on TV as well with 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3.
The series once again showcases Americans chasing love in various Caribbean locations. For those that watched season 2, then you'll recall 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 couple Daniele and Yohan were front and center on the tropical-based series and got married while she visited him in his homeland of the Dominican Republic.
Now with the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, viewers should prepare themselves to see a surprising new cast member that's already well-acquainted with the 90 Day universe. (Hint, it's someone from The Family Chantel.)
Here's everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3.
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 release date
The new season debuts in the US on Monday, April 17, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. The premiere then becomes available on Discovery Plus.
We're still waiting on word for a UK release.
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 trailer
To date, an official trailer for the new season has not yet been released. However, once it becomes available, we'll place it right here.
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 premise
Here is the synopsis for 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3:
"It's an all-new season of 90 Day Fiancé love stories set in and around the Caribbean, as Americans who fall in love in paradise wonder if it can last once the suntan fades away. First seen in season 2, VaLentine and Carlos are now about to say 'I do,' but a past relationship threatens their union.
"Famous for intervening in her children's love lives on The Family Chantel, Pedro and Nicole's mother Lidia has been set up with Scott, whom she hopes to bring to the Dominican Republic to meet for the first time in person.
"Pregnant Jessica and Juan prepare for a new chapter together, but rumors of infidelity are a cause for concern. Nudist Jordan likes to bare all, but her partner Everton is anything but open.
"Successful doctor April and much younger Valentin are madly in love, but her dominance is an ongoing problem for him. And finally, Matt met Ana in an online chat group, but will their love survive real-world temptations?"
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 cast
Here are the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise couples:
- Jessica and Juan
- April and Valentin
- Lidia and Scott
- VaLentine and Carlos
- Jordan and Everton
- Matt and Ana
Here's how to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 airs live on TLC in the US. Those hoping to watch new episodes live as they air need a TV subscription that offers TLC. If you don't have traditional cable/satellite television, TLC can be viewed on live streaming services such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. New episodes can also be streamed on Discovery Plus.
We're still waiting to hear official word as to when the season will be released in the UK.
