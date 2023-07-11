90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Brandan stuns fans with FaceTime toilet call

When it was announced that 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 was making a summer debut, most loyal viewers of the 90 Day universe assumed that all eyes would be on series alums Kenny and Armando and Daniele and Yohan. While both of the couples managed to create buzz on social media for the current state of their relationships, The Other Way’s Brandan and Mary drew some attention as newcomers for the oddest of reasons — FaceTime etiquette.

It’s understandable for pairs locked in an international romance to want to see each other as much as possible and to use a video calling service like FaceTime to do so. However, what makes Brandan and Mary particularly unique, is the fact that seem to prefer to be on FaceTime often, and rarely place boundaries on where they’ll call from.

Case in point, Brandan completely shocked viewers in The Other Way season 5 premiere when he actually propped his phone on the floor in front of him and talked to Mary with his pants around his ankles as he sat on the toilet. While many people are advocates for privacy when it comes to sitting on the porcelain throne, Brandan appeared comfortable forgoing such discretion.

Outside of making the bathroom a scenic backdrop for one of his televised FaceTime calls, viewers were rather perplexed by the frequency Brandan and Mary talked to each other on video. Both strive to spend almost every waking moment together on the phone and Brandan will talk to her no matter who may be around. Not only did he FaceTime Mary while with his family, who aren’t necessarily the biggest advocates of Mary, but he also set up a tripod in the Dentist’s office so he could be on a hands-free video call.

Considering there have been instances of catfishing in the 90 Day universe, Brandan and Mary’s FaceTime schedule would seem like the surefire proof they are both who they say they are.

Fans react to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Brandan and his FaceTime calls with Mary

Viewers certainly had plenty to say about the duo’s video chatting. Take a look at just a few of the tweets that we found.

Yall I cant with Brandon. He is sitting on the toilet on FaceTime ? Nope, I cant with any of this. #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/ICcNB9oJU9July 11, 2023 See more

What Brandon still got Mary on FaceTime while his family dogging her out 😂😂#90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/CJYYpsM4qAJuly 11, 2023 See more

Mary sitting there on FaceTime watching Brandan’s visit with his family: #90DayFiance#90DayFianceTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/mbV3SMN2x3July 11, 2023 See more

So Brandon got to take you with him to the dentist on FaceTime but you(Mary) just unplug your router when you ready to go out? Well well well#90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/g9vxZJRCWdJuly 11, 2023 See more

Brandan is going to the dentist office with Mary! #90DayFianceJuly 11, 2023 See more

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 continues to air new episodes on Mondays on TLC. The episodes become available to stream on Discovery Plus and Max.