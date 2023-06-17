90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series

Although 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 just wrapped in May, show fans are receiving a surprise gift as 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 airs this summer.

As if the earlier-than-anticipated arrival of the new season isn’t shocking enough, the new episodes feature some familiar faces from the 90 Day universe. One couple in particular we’re happy to see back in the mix is Kenny and Armando. The pair first appeared on The Other Way season 2, and have since become a staple on Pillow Talk. It’s interesting to get another intimate look at these two as they continue to navigate the ups and downs of their marriage.

Here’s what else you can look forward to with 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 debuts in the US on Monday, July 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. The season premiere also becomes available to stream on Discovery Plus and Max.

The new season is expected to air in the UK on Discovery Plus.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 trailer

It appears as if Kenny and Armando, as well as Daniele and Yohan, are having some tough, yet vaguely familiar, conversations this go around. Take a look at the trailer below.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 premise

TLC has provided a detailed look at what viewers can expect to see with each couple. Check it out below.

Brandan (Oregon) and Mary (Philippines)

"Despite never having met in person, Brandan and Mary spend every waking (and sleeping) hour on video call with each other. This obsessive and possessive behavior has led their friends and families to oppose the relationship, but not being together is no longer an option for these two. Both have made extraordinary sacrifices to prove their love to one another, and Brandan has invested everything he has into building a home for them in the Philippines. There’s no turning back and no backup plan, but Brandan is in for a rude awakening before his plane has even left the ground."

Daniele and Yohan (Dominican Republic)

"Daniele and Yohan return from the most recent season of The Other Way as they attempt to make a fresh start together. Their new vision for their future involves getting pregnant, buying a home and starting a business, but their cultural differences and personality clashes threaten to topple everything."

Holly (Utah) and Wayne (South Africa)

"Holly, a fairy-tale-obsessed barber from Utah, met Wayne, an entrepreneur who owns his own plumbing business in Johannesburg, on a Jehovah’s Witnesses dating site. While friends and family worry about her safety in South Africa, Holly feels that the chance of finally finding her prince charming is worth the risk of moving into a home that has already been broken into three times. Her mother isn’t so sure and is coming along to check things out for herself. To add to the pressure, once Holly arrives in South Africa, the wedding date is only a little more than a week away."

Kenny and Armando (Mexico)

"Kenny and Armando are back, but unlike how you’ve ever seen them before. They’re in a new city and newly at odds. A potential move to Mexico City stirs up a power struggle between the two. As they look into surrogacy, tensions between this normally united pair begin to boil over, shaking the foundation of their relationship."

Tejaswi ‘TJ’ (India) and Kimberly (Alabama)

"Kimberly, a clairvoyant based in Alabama, first met her fiancé TJ in a dream, before falling for him over social media. After spending time together in India, the two got engaged. Now TJ is planning an elaborate Indian wedding, and Kimberly is frustrated that she’s been left out of the process. But it’s not just wedding drama ahead for these two – Kimberly is leaving behind her independent American lifestyle to move in with TJ’s more traditional family. Once she arrives in India, Kimberly discovers just how little TJ told her about the life she was signing up for."

Kirsten (Netherlands) and Julio (New York)

"Julio, a New York-based DJ and self-proclaimed ‘momma’s boy,’ came upon Kirsten on his Instagram explore page and was instantly mesmerized by the Dutch beauty. A week together in quarantine cemented their relationship and now Julio plans to move to the Netherlands. First, Kirsten is coming to New York to meet Julio’s mother for the first time. When she arrives, Kristen makes a shocking discovery that leads them both to question the future of their relationship."

Sarper (Turkey) and Shekina (Los Angeles)

"During a trip to Turkey, Shekinah, an aesthetician based in LA, met Sarper, a model and personal trainer. Their sexual chemistry was off the charts and after only two days, they both fell head over heels for each other. Shekinah’s friends and family try to warn her that Sarper is really a playboy, and she is repeating a pattern of falling for an attractive man despite the red flags, but Shekinah insists that this time is different. Once abroad, Shekinah tries to lay down ground rules for Sarper, but he balks at her efforts to control him. The more time they spend together, the more shocking discoveries are made, leading the two lovebirds to question how well they really know each other."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 cast

Here’s a glance at the season 5 cast from a visual perspective.

Image 1 of 7 Daniele and Yohan in key art for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 (Image credit: TLC) Kristen and Julio in key art for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 (Image credit: TLC) Kenny and Armando in key art for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 (Image credit: TLC) Tejaswi ‘TJ’ and Kimberly in key art for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 (Image credit: TLC) Mary and Brandan in key art for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 (Image credit: TLC) Sarper and Shekina in key art for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 (Image credit: TLC) Holly and Wayne in key art for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 (Image credit: TLC)

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way air live in the US on TLC. If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, TLC can be viewed on live-streaming services such as Fubo TV , Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Episodes can also be streamed on Discovery Plus and Max .

We expect new episodes to become available on Discovery Plus in the UK.