90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Tyray continues to confuse fans

When 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 premiered, a standout personality new to the 90 Day universe was Tyray. Viewers couldn't help but be touched by his big heart, evidenced by the fact he quit his job to take care of his mother full-time after she suffered a stroke. Furthermore, show fans held out hope that his budding romance with Carmella would prove to be real and true.

Unfortunately, in what has now felt like an extended episode of the MTV hit show Catfish, Tyray found out that the woman he thought he had been communicating with for over four years in Barbados was someone else. In fact, Tyray had been messaging a man named Christian who was using a woman's photos to get money from Tyray. Eventually, Christian came to feel bad and admitted to even having love for Tyray, but also stated he could never be with Tyray.

Despite knowing this, the 90 Day star held out hope that there was more to this story than him just being a victim of lies and deception.

Then in the episode titled "Suspect," which aired on July 2, Tyray's sister Lashanti confronted her brother with the news that photos of the woman Christian was using to catfish him were on an escort site. Additionally, the profile of the escort account was listed in a neighboring town in California. Tyray felt hurt that she was on the site, but he appeared more insulted by the fact that the woman behind the escort profile would be so close to where he lives but not reach out to him.

After venting his frustration, Tyray develops a peculiar theory that Christian is a pimp and has made the woman in the photos become an escort. Tyray's rationale baffled his sister and viewers. To date, not only is there no proof that Christian and the woman in the photos know each other, but there isn't any evidence that she even knows who Tyray is.

With that said, 90 Day viewers were left in a state of confusion, not sure whether to feel sorry for Tyray or question his relentless commitment to this "Carmella."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Tyray leaves fans with a lot to say

Viewers certainly weren't shy about sharing their thoughts on this latest twist in the Tyray/Carmella saga. Take a look at what they've been saying on Twitter.

I keep on trying 2 feel sorry 4 him but the excuses that he comes up w/is just 2 much. I hate 2 sound insensitive but u got played Bruh...get over it & find someone new. U making excuses 4 this person is not going 2 change the fact that u were scammed!#90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/yAMkD8uBKpJuly 3, 2023 See more

He wants to judge her for being an escort? First of all that woman is not your girlfriend, you're dating Christian #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/1VfQFp6YH0July 3, 2023 See more

Denial, party of one…Your table is ready #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/WGUqaiKFiRJuly 3, 2023 See more

Does Tyray not get THAT CARMELLA HAS NO IDEA WHO HE IS??? #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #beforethe90days pic.twitter.com/bq5xyAM3iwJuly 3, 2023 See more

He doesn't want help, he wants someone to turn his fantasy back on #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/CoZVNmyTUlJuly 3, 2023 See more

I know these cameraman were hollering listening to Tyray theorize that 1st Carmella was a prison pen pal but now she's a prostitute who's pimp is making her write to him. 😂😂😆#90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/I7cHcNMNgrJuly 3, 2023 See more

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 continues to air on Sundays on TLC. Episodes become available to stream on Discovery Plus and Max.