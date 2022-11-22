90 Day: The Single Life season 3 finale — are Natalie and Mike together again?

For two seasons on 90 Day: The Single Life, 90 Day Fiancé alum Natalie Mordovtseva has been living it up in Florida, trying to find love. While she's dated a few men on her quest to start a family, viewers always knew one major roadblock stood in her way — her husband, Mike Youngquist, back in Washington state.

The two never actually initiated divorce proceedings. Though Natalie tried to live a single life in the best weather the beach has to offer, none of her suitors seemed to compare to her husband. So what did she do? She packed up and went to see the man she's technically still married.

While the couple's face-to-face meeting was tee'd up the week prior, in the season finale that aired on November 21, Natalie is preparing to unveil her feelings to Mike. However, before the pair can really discuss their possible future, they are interrupted by Natalie's nemesis Trish, also known as Mike's mom. The mother kicks off a very uncomfortable heated exchange.

Trying to clear the air of tension, Natalie attempts to be cordial to her mother-in-law, even claiming to have a gift for her; but, as soon as the star leaves the room to retrieve the gift, the matriarch is quick to hurl an insult.

Even after Natalie presents Trish with flowers, the latter doesn't warm up to her. Trish very bluntly tells Natalie she is not pleased with the way she treated Mike, even accusing her of using Mike to get into the US. She questions what kind of wife leaves her husband to date other men, especially when that husband still sends $1,000 a month to Natalie's mom back in Europe.

Once Trish puts that all out in the open, she then asks the question on viewers' minds, does Natalie want a divorce? Natalie simply shrugs off the inquiry saying she doesn't know.

That response seems to infuriate Trish as she shoots off, "What do you mean you don't know? You don’t even want to be here." Further laying into Natalie, Trish asks why her son should want to take her back given all she's done to him. Mike doesn’t say much in the scene. Feeling attacked, Natalie starts sobbing. Thankfully for her, her husband consoles her.

You can catch most of the heated exchange here.

You can cut the tension with a knife...😬 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/Dr3lLzyWgHNovember 20, 2022 See more

So after all of that, does the reality TV couple rekindle their romance?

Are 90 Day: The Single Life’s Natalie and Mike together?

Natalie and Mike in 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 (Image credit: TLC)

Once the pair is able to speak alone, Natalie offers Mike an apology for hurting him when she left. Following up the remorseful sentiment, she adds "I want to come back… Think on it ok."

He's unable to welcome her back home in that moment, but he's appreciative of the apology.

A producer then asks Mike, "Would you let her come back?" Mike simply shrugs while shaking his head no. His confused response notes that he really isn't sure what to do about Natalie and his marriage.

Although the season finale ended there, we did a little digging on Instagram. While neither star has posted pics of the other, Natalie is still following Mike. Although, Mike is not following her on Instagram. Draw your own conclusions from that as we wait for the three part Tell-All reunion.

The 90 Day: The Single Life reunion starts on Monday, November 28, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.