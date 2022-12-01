A BTS documentary is coming soon, thanks to Disney Plus

Want to learn more about BTS? You're in the right place!

If you're a BTS fan, you might want to get that Disney Plus subscription ready, because the streamer is working on an exclusive docu-series about the k-pop phenomenon.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star is an upcoming series announced as part of Disney Content Showcase in Singapore; it's coming at some point in 2023 alongside similar documentaries about j-hope and Super Junior.

This BTS (full name Bangtan Boys) docu-series will feature BTS (behind-the-scenes) footage of the boy band, as well as footage from performances and videos, and we'll let BTS themselves tell you what it's about, via a teaser shared during the event:

It’s time for the second chapter. Chart the incredible journey of pop icons BTS in the new docu-series BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR, an exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series coming soon. pic.twitter.com/zMPNjQ1mjDNovember 30, 2022 See more

The series will contain "stories of our growth and our music from our debut to today," and "candid stories that have never been told" — and the teaser makes sure to point out that this Disney Plus exclusive show will only be available on Disney Plus.

Apparently, this tell-all will prepare BTS for the second chapter of their career.

No release date has been mentioned so far, so don't expect it right at the beginning of the year, but you hopefully won't have to wait too long to find out about all this BTS gossip.

Disney Plus already has some BTS-related content in its library, with love concert BTS: Permission To Dance and the travel show In The Soop: Friendcation, so BTS 'stans' are getting a conclusion to this trilogy with Beyond The Star.

