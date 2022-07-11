A Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran returns and immediately shakes things up

It may not have been Nene, Phaedra or Porsha, but this OG peach was welcomed back by fans while putting a new lady on notice.

Shereé Whitfield smiling at her nude slumber party on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14
Shereé Whitfield on The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Image credit: Darnell Williams/Bravo)

For a show that’s been on Bravo for 14 seasons and has seen its revolving door of castmates, it's always nice to see when a Real Housewives of Atlanta OG returns. Even if their appearance is short-lived. So when viewers got to witness a RHOA veteran pop back onto the canvas in the most recent episode and join the only OG still a part of the main cast, Shereé Whitfield, they couldn’t help but tweet in excitement. 

Although fans were delighted to have her back, we can’t say the same for all of the current cast. Just who is the woman in question? 

Season 1 and 2 peach holder Lisa Wu. 

Lisa Wu and Shereé Whitfield smiling on The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Lisa Wu and Shereé Whitfield (Image credit: Bravo)

Wu's appearance kicks off at Shereé’s nude slumber party at the chateau. As the main cast is in the midst of provocatively painting some nude models, Lisa walks in and is gleefully welcomed by the party host and Kandi Burruss. At this point, the only drama going on amongst the ladies is happening between Drew Sidora and Sanya Richards-Ross. However, with glasses being refilled left and right with more alcohol, it was only a matter of time for the wrong things to be said and temperatures to rise. 

When the ladies move into the dining room to eat, Kenya Moore suggests they all participate in an activity where each lady shares something positive and the other women would respond with "yes queen." Things go well until Drew asserts that she loves everyone at the table, even her enemies. 

Lisa chimes in and says Drew’s perspective is "real" and elaborates on her point by providing the reasons why holding onto grudges isn’t in a person’s best interest. While Kenya was verbally cosigning the statement, apparently Sanya was attempting to interject, which Lisa found problematic. 

Lisa tells Sanya "excuse me I’m talking." Sanya replies, "yeah, you’ve been talking a lot, I said hold on a second. Kenya said something though and I wanted to first acknowledge it." 

Well, Lisa took further exception to that and Lisa not so nicely told Sanya to shut up and let her finish talking (there were definitely a few expletives in her request). Later in her confessional, Sanya calls Lisa "the drunk auntie."

Fans react to seeing Lisa Wu

Viewers appear to love the fact that Lisa Wu made an appearance. Some are even wanting her to replace Sanya next season.  

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

For those wanting more of Lisa Wu on RHOA, there is speculation she may resurface at the season finale event, Shereé’s fashion show. We know of at least one other OG who was certainly in attendance. Check out the midseason trailer for yourself and see if you spot her. (Hint, it may or may not be Deshawn Snow.) 

See more

By the way, don’t forget, new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air live on Sundays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The episodes become available the next day over on Peacock.  

Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities.  When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The CrownWandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of HarlemAnd a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe. 