About WhatToWatch.com

Watching television used to be simple. You turn on the TV, sit back, and watch one of a handful of channels at a time.

Now it's possible to have more than 100 channels in a single package. We have cable. Satellite. Streaming. TVs, phones, tablets and computers. Packages and pricing change all the time.

And then there's the matter of actually finding something good to watch.

We're here to help you with all of that. We'll help you know the best way to watch what you want to watch, from televisions to streaming sticks to the networking tools to make it all happen. We'll help you find the streaming service that's right for you.

And we'll help you sort through the latest shows and movies, because time is precious.

And we're going to have fun doing it.

So dive in head-first. We've got reviews and recaps. We've got industry news. And we've got so much more in store.