Fans sob over America's Got Talent singer Mitch Rossell's tribute to his late father

Move over, Steel Panther, there's a new fan-favorite act on America's Got Talent season 18, Mitch Rossell, whose moving country ballad brought audiences to tears both on screen and at home.

The 35-year-old Tennessee native had some stiff competition on June 6's episode, from hand-clapping, fan-snapping trap choir SAINTED to adrenaline-pumping balancing act The Ramadhani Brothers. But Rossell stood out from the pack thanks to his incredibly moving audition, a performance of an original song the singer called "the most personal thing I've ever written."

"When I was 10 years old, I lost my father in a drunk driving incident, it was kind of a freak accident," Rossell emotionally revealed before taking the stage. "My grandfather happened to be driving his truck coming one way on a highway and my dad and my grandmother-in-law were in his work van coming back from a job and they were about to cross each other and the drunk driver hit my grandfather from behind and sent him into my dad's lane. My grandfather, grandmother-in-law and my dad all lost their lives."

"The next few years were definitely really challenging for me. After high school, I was sitting there one day and I just wanted to connect with my dad. I decided, 'today's the day I was going to learn to play guitar'," Rossell added. "It was the only thing he ever really asked me to do. I felt like I was making him proud."

Entitled "Son," the original song tells the story of Rossell's loss and relationship with his father, culminating in the lyric: "He said my world revolves around you, that's why I call you son."

"I went for years and never wrote a song about it, and had a son of my own, and I think that finally allowed me to really write about it and bring it full circle," Rossell told the AGT judges, who were as teared up by the song as the rest of the audience.

"You could hear a pin drop through the entire performance, and it was sincere," Simon Cowell said. "I really, really think people are going to connect with you, the song — this was a great audition. Brilliant." Howie Mandell concurred, telling Rossell that he predicts "Son" would soon become the number-one downloaded country song in America.

And based on fan reactions on social media, Howie may be onto something.

Fans react to Mitch Rossell's tribute to his late father

