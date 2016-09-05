Aidan Turner, Eleanor Tomlinson and 3 new actors start filming Poldark series 3

With Poldark Series 2 having just begun on Sunday with plenty of anxious drama for Ross and Demelza, there’s news just in about the next Poldark series - Season 3 has begun filming and three new major characters have been announced…

Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson both return as Ross Poldark Demelza and they’ll be joined by three new actors…Harry Richardson, Tom York and Ellise Chappell.

Executive producer Karen Thrussell says: “It's with real excitement that we introduce three very talented young actors to the world of Poldark - Harry Richardson and Tom York playing Demelza's brothers Drake and Sam, and Ellise Chappell as Morwenna, Elizabeth's cousin. All are major players in the next volume of Winston Graham and Debbie Horsfield's saga!”

Debbie Horsfield has written nine new episodes for the third series of Poldark. It’s 1794 and Ross must traverse new family, new loves and new battles, as the French revolution casts a great shadow over life in Cornwall.

Elizabeth’s cousin Morwenna (New Blood’s Ellise Chappell) finds herself in George Warleggan’s employment as a governess to support her sisters and widowed mother. Morwenna soon discovers, however, that there are things more important in life than one’s sense of duty or place…

As for Demelza’s brothers, Sam (Tom York, Olympus) arrives in his sister’s world determined to follow in his father’s footsteps spreading the Methodist word. But how can Sam profess to save strangers when his own brother courts temptation?

Drake (Harry Richardson, Doctor Thorne), is a good natured free-spirit who has many of the qualities of his sister Demelza. He seeks his own place in the world and finds himself unwilling to settle for the limits life seeks to impose, especially concerning his romantic destiny…

Also back to film series three are Heida Reed as Elizabeth, Jack Farthing as George Warleggan, Ruby Bentall as Verity, Gabriella Wilde as Caroline Penvenen and Luke Norris as Dr Dwight Enys, John Nettles as Ray Penvenen, Beatie Edney as Prudie and Caroline Blakiston as Aunt Agatha.

Writer and executive producer Debbie Horsfield says: “We’re thrilled to be kicking off Series Three with a fantastic array of new characters and a story which scales new heights of conflict, feuding, passion and drama. Ross is older but not necessary wiser, and his recklessness sometimes costs him, and his loved ones, dear. We’re in for a rollercoaster ride where the stakes have never been higher.”

Filming of the third series will take place across Cornwall and Bristol over the coming months and the series will transmit in 2017 on BBC1. Watch out for more Poldark casting to be announced via @BBCOne and @PoldarkTV on social media.

Poldark Series 2 continues every Sunday, BBC1, 9pm.