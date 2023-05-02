All American reveals the fate of two couples with one dance

In All American season 5 episode 18, titled "This Is How You Do It," one could have easily thought they were watching some kind of updated take on the classic film Dirty Dancing. The steamy dance sequence (yes, a dance sequence on a show with its roots in football) truly shook things up for a few in the infamous Vortex, while leaving viewers grateful for the repercussions of the sensual scene. Here's what happened.

It all started with Olivia (Samantha Logan) searching for ways to get more involved with student life at GAU. After being rejected by a sorority that didn't approve of her controversial article exposing the former university football coach, she turns her attention to Spencer's (Daniel Ezra) friend Davita (Brittany Marie Batchelder) and the Black Student Union. Davita is preparing for an on-campus fashion show and could use some help, and Olivia is more than willing to offer her assistance. The young Baker just didn't know then how much assistance was going to be requested.

As the day of the fashion show got closer, chaos began to unfold as models pulled out due to a flu virus that was making its way around campus. Davita, needing people to replace the models, leaned on Olivia who agreed to model and dance in the show. Olivia also brought on Spencer, Spencer's ex-girlfriend Kia (Asjha Cooper) and the entire GAU football team to do the same.

Then came the big day and the dance. While the rest of the models performed behind them, Spencer and Olivia had a solo of sorts. Performing to Tems' "Higher," (opens in new tab) the exes moved in sync while passionately looking at each other as if they were in a room by themselves. However, they were very much on stage for all of the audience to see, which consisted of Spencer’s current girlfriend Alicia (Pauline Dyer), and she did not look pleased at all. Check out the scene below.

I AM ON THE FLOOR #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/B2XiIMdFApMay 2, 2023 See more

After the big dance, Spencer and Alicia find themselves having a very uncomfortable discussion at the beach house. Not even hesitating, Alicia does what All American fans have been calling for over the past few weeks and breaks up with Spencer. With class and grace, she simply tells Spencer he could have handled the situation better, but knows he's not over Olivia, then walks out the front door.

With Alicia officially out of the picture, there is literally nothing standing in the way of Olivia and Spencer reuniting after spending an entire season apart. At this point, if they don't get together before the season 5 finale, fans will no doubt be just shy of irate.

All American fans celebrate the dance that broke up Spencer and Alicia

Alicia wasn't the only one that could see the passion between Spencer and Olivia. Fans applauded seeing the steamy chemistry between the two as they danced on stage. They further cheered witnessing Spencer and Alicia break up. Take a look at what they've been saying on Twitter.

Welp. Bye girl 😭 #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/VsMIFv2HalMay 2, 2023 See more

Billy watching his children cutting it up from the pearly gates #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/vBltJHcBbFMay 2, 2023 See more

Pretty sure I stopped breathing here #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/TKw1ui9kpfMay 2, 2023 See more

I'll be here until further notice.#AllAmerican #Spelivia pic.twitter.com/5GTWUo4Vf6May 2, 2023 See more

#AllAmerican SOULMATES pic.twitter.com/AtlmbNgZMjMay 2, 2023 See more

The way the curtains been closed 😭 they need a whoppin #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/XuyIJuOoHUMay 2, 2023 See more

Alicia you never stood a chance!! #allamerican BYE you will not be missed pic.twitter.com/K0Pa35EWvUMay 2, 2023 See more

All American season 5 continues to air new episodes on Mondays on The CW. The season 5 finale debuts on May 15.