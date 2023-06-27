All Creatures drops huge hint major character isn't in new series

The makers of All Creatures Great and Small have dropped the bombshell that the hugely popular character Tristan Farnon is unlikely to be in the new series.

Tristan, played by Callum Woodhouse, has been a key part of the show alongside his older brother Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) and best friend James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph).

But it looks like Callum won't be featuring in the new series, All Creatures Great and Small season 4, as the makers revealed in plot teasers that Tristan is away serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

In better news for fans, it's confirmed that Nicholas Ralph and Samuel West are back alongside series regulars Rachel Shenton as Helen and Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, the matriarch of Skeldale House.

As Tristan provided a lot of the humor of the show, it will be interesting to see where the writers look now for that element of the series. Although maybe he might return for the Christmas special? Perhaps on army leave?

Tristan has been a big part of the show's success. (Image credit: Channel 5)

The story will pick up in 1940 as Churchill becomes Prime Minister and World War Two continues. The makers announced new cast as Siegfried and James bring in extra hands to help out while Tristan is away.

Neve McIntosh (Shetland) joins as highly efficient bookkeeper Miss Harbottle, alongside James Anthony-Rose (Slow Horses, Pennyworth) as studious undergraduate vet student Richard Carmody who arrives at Skeldale as part of his placement under the guidance of James.

Among the many guest stars is New Tricks and The Likely Lads star James Bolam. The new series, which has six episodes plus a Christmas special, will be shown on Channel 5 in the UK and MASTERPIECE on PBS in the US.

Sir Colin Callender CBE, Executive Producer and CEO of Playground said: "We are thrilled to be back in the glorious Yorkshire Dales for a fourth season of family, community and, of course, animal hijinks. Our wonderful cast and crew are all delighted to be returning to adapt more of James Herriot’s joyful and life-affirming stories."

Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount+ said: "All Creatures Great and Small is one of the highlights of our year and we are eager to return to the glorious Yorkshire Dales this autumn. We can’t wait to welcome some new additions to our stellar cast for series 4."

Susanne Simpson, Executive Producer for MASTERPIECE added: "I can’t wait for our MASTERPIECE audience to see this new season of All Creatures Great and Small. It continues to be full of the warmth and humor that has made it one of our most successful series ever."