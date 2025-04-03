All episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer have just dropped on ITVX as we await revival

If you love Buffy the Vampire Slayer, then great news, because every episode of the Sarah Michelle Gellar classic has just landed on ITVX as fans await the much-hyped revival.

Yep, you can now rewatch or even enjoy for the first time Gellar's performance as vampire slayer Buffy Summers over seven seasons and 144 episodes.

And in more great news for fans, ITV has also revealed it will be adding the supernatural spin-off Angel, starring David Boreanaz, on Thursday, May 1.

Angel will arrive in May (Image credit: ITV)

Both shows join Romantasy hits The Vampire Diaries, The Originals and Vampire Diaries: Legacies — with all episodes of those shows available to stream now.



But the big draw for many will be Buffy. Commenting on the show's legacy, Sarah Michelle Gellar once said: "While we knew the potential, I don't think any of us saw the lasting impact our show would have.

"As an actor, you wish for that one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered, with Buffy I got so much more. She’s a feminist challenge to gender hierarchy. Buffy may have been the Chosen One, but I was the lucky one."

Buffy revival

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Michelle Gellar is expected to reprise her role as Buffy in a new sequel series which is being made by Hulu. She will also act as an executive producer on the new show which is yet to be given a title.



The new series is in early development stage but it’s been reported that it will focus on a new Slayer. TV Line says the character will be a "cerebral 16-year-old" who is "very smart and a bit of a loner". Gellar’s Buffy is thought to be appearing as a recurring guest character.

ITVX can be a great place to find shows. For example, earlier this year ITVX added all four seasons of Snowpiercer including the fourth series which hadn't previously been available in the UK.

All episodes of Buff the Vampire Slayer are available to watch now on ITVX. Angel will be added on Thursday, May 1. All of ITV's best dramas are also available to stream on ITVX.