Snowpiercer season 4 is finally available to watch in UK after swerving Netflix

The wait for UK fans to finally watch Snowpiercer season 4 is over as it has dropped on ITVX.

ITVX has added all four seasons of the dystopian thriller on Sunday, February 23. While the first three seasons have been available to UK fans via Netflix (where you can still watch them), the fourth hadn’t been picked up until now.

Snowpiercer | Final Season Official Trailer | Premieres July 21 on AMC and AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

ITV teased: "Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the returning series is centred on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe."

Snowpiercer is based on a graphic novel series from Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, as well as a movie from Parasite director Bong Joon Ho.



Teasing the opening episode, the makers say: "Nine months after Snowpiercer and Big Alice parted ways, Till (Mickey Sumner) and Ben (Iddo Goldberg) encounter unforeseen enemies when Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) sends them off the train on a reconnaissance mission. Meanwhile, the residents of New Eden face uncertain times and unknown adversaries, compelling them to further confront the complexities of their new reality.”

It's certainly been a long and frustrating wait for UK fans to be able to watch the fourth season. The series was canceled by TNT in 2023 despite the fourth series having been made. It looked like it might never air at all but then US broadcaster AMC picked it up and it was shown in America in 2024. However, Snowpiercer season 4 still didn't get a UK home until now.

This really does look like the end of the story, though, as the makers have said this is the final series and there are no plans for Snowpiercer season 5.

All four seasons of Snowpiercer are on ITVX in the UK, with the first three seasons on Netflix. In the US you can watch it via AMC Plus.