All Star Shore fans are obsessed with this RuPaul's Drag Race icon

All Star Shore has kicked off on Paramount Plus, with the self-billed "party competition show" welcoming reality stars from around the world to compete. But all eyes seem to be on Miss Vanjie, a RuPaul's Drag Race legend!

The new series follows popular reality stars as they compete to win a huge cash prize as well as the honor of being crowned the world’s ultimate reality TV star so there's a lot to play for!

Naturally fans have their own personal favorites when it comes to Paramount Plus' All Star Shore and there are contestants from programmes such as Geordie Shore, I'm A Celebrity and The Only Way is Essex, but fans are obsessing over one star in particular: RuPaul's Drag Race legend Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo, also known as "Miss Vanjie".

Vanjie appeared on season 10 and 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race and quickly became a meme among fans, so they're absolutely loving the fact she's made a comeback to throw shade at her fellow reality stars.

Taking to Twitter, some fans even want Vanjie on "all reality shows" as she's bringing her own sass and personality to the holiday home in Canary Islands where the show takes place. She's not holding back and is ready to take the crown, with fans clearly rooting for her and wanting to see more of the drag superstar.

Didn’t expect Vanjie on #AllStarShore but I have now decided she should be on all reality shows lolJune 29, 2022 See more

Am I watching All Star Shore just for Miss Vanjie and the Geordie Shore gang? Yes, yes i am. #allstarshoreJune 29, 2022 See more

And my fav Miss Vanjie too!! This my new show!! #AllStarShoreJune 29, 2022 See more

MISS VANJIE YESSS #allstarshoreJune 29, 2022 See more

Miss Vanjie en All Stars Shore omgggg 🤩🤩🤩June 2, 2022 See more

YEAH MISS KIA @VanessaVanjie pic.twitter.com/RS5dU0RktKJune 29, 2022 See more

The 11-part series sees Vanjie facing off against people such as Joey Essex, Angelina Pivarnick and Trina Njoroge, and Vanjie has already spilled some secrets alongside co-star Angelina, who is known for appearing on Jersey Shore.

Speaking to Life & Style magazine, the duo said that there were "limits" when it came to drinking due to the producers fearing that contestants couldn't handle their alcohol when competing.

Vanjie revealed some big secrets about those on the island, saying: "Some people were hitting each other up … so, that’s some behind-the-scenes tea", adding that they looked up who was taking part while they still had access to their phones.

Angelina added: "Some people couldn’t handle their alcohol, and I’m like, I’m a OG. I know what I’m doing. I’m 35 years old. I want my drink … When is the last time I threw up when I was drinking?"

All Star Shore is available to watch on Paramount Plus.