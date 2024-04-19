Amanda Holden and Alan Carr reveal next major BBC project

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr are pairing up for a new BBC project once again.

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr are joining forces once again as they head to the south of Spain to take on their biggest project yet for the third season of their hugely popular series Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job.

After renovating ageing properties in Amanda & Alan's Italian Job, the duo will now take on a rambling, run down property in the province of Andalusia for Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job.

Taking on the challenge of renovating their biggest house yet, they'll be learning new DIY skills and pushing themselves out of their comfort zone to completely transform their wreck of a house into something spectacular.

This year their interiors style will echo all the region has to offer, as their design delves into the Moorish influences of bygone eras.

After the DIY, Amanda and Alan will immerse themselves into the Spanish traditions. They’ll travel the breadth of Andalusia to discover the rich, varied landscape of the Sierra Nevada mountains, whitewashed coastal villages and historic Moorish towns.

Amanda and Alan are swapping Italy for Spain in their biggest renovation project yet.

From sipping Sangria to dancing Flamenco, they'll indulge in local cuisine, joining in the summer festivals and getting to grips with the local traditions.

Amanda said of the new series: "It’s wonderful how often I’m stopped in the street and told how much people love our show. Alan and I have the best time filming it and to have reached series three already is beyond the dreams of our lockdown pitch to the BBC! By day we love getting our hands dirty knocking down walls and lugging around power tools knowing we’ll be sipping on an ice-cold reward by night, forgetting the cameras are rolling! Bring on the Spanish sun, we can’t wait to get started and continue to help Comic Relief and Children In Need along the way.”

Alan shared: "It’s always exciting when a show you love gets recommissioned but the fact that we will be bringing our unique DIY expertise to a whole different country makes it even more special. We are saying ciao for now and Hola España! Can’t wait to grab our power tools and get our hard hats on and bring some much needed TLC to a casa in Spain!"

Both seasons of Amanda & Alan's Italian Job are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.